Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Friday, March 31, 2023, Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) filed its Form 10-K, as well as the previously announced amendment to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022. As previously announced and in connection with the Company’s delayed filing of the Form 10-K, the Company received a written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) regarding its non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). On Monday, April 3, 2023, the Company received written notice from Nasdaq confirming that as a result of the Company’s filing of the Form 10-K, the Company has now regained compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and the federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved healthcare outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

Contacts

Laura Hinson

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc

844-211-1711

investor@consensus.com

