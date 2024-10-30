ConnexPay Earns GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Award

ConnexPay is one of 50 honorees on the list





BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#simplyconnectingpayments—ConnexPay, the world’s first all-in-one B2B payments platform, is proud to announce that it has been selected from more than 500 nominees as an honoree for the 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Award. The prestigious awards program recognizes outstanding second-stage companies across the state for their contributions to Florida’s economic landscape.

The honorees selected represent a diverse range of industries, all demonstrating impressive growth potential. ConnexPay was recognized for the company’s innovative approaches, strong leadership, and dedication to making a positive impact across the state of Florida.

Earning a spot on the GrowFL list followed a rigorous selection process. Earlier this year, of the more than 500 nominees submitted, 97 finalists were announced. The final selection of 50 honorees followed a rigorous judging process by a panel comprised of past honorees, entrepreneurs, economic development professionals and business leaders from throughout Florida.

Companies were evaluated on a comprehensive set of criteria including:

Growth in employment

Impact on job creation

Sales growth

Financial performance

Innovation in products or services

Response to adversity

Community involvement

Ben Peters, ConnexPay CEO, said: “ This honor underscores ConnexPay’s commitment to entrepreneurial growth and economic development. Our Chairman of the Board, Bob Kaufman, founded ConnexPay on a simple idea: B2B payments don’t have to be fragmented, and the entire payments ecosystem can benefit from bringing PayIns and PayOuts together. I’m delighted that this honor further validates Bob’s vision for this company.”

“ GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch is dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of second-stage businesses,” said Pete Previte, Chair of GrowFL Board of Directors and Broker Associate, CRES CORP. “ These companies are the driving force behind Florida’s economic vitality, fostering job creation, innovation and sustainable growth.”

About the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards Program

For eligibility, companies must be headquartered in Florida with 6-150 employees and revenue between $750,000 and $100 million. Over the past four years (2020-2023), these honorees collectively generated close to $2 billion in revenue and created 1,462 jobs, reflecting a remarkable 180% revenue increase and 127% job growth. This translates to an average annual revenue growth of 45% and 32% employee growth.

GrowFL is Florida’s premier organization dedicated to accelerating the success of second-stage companies. We equip these high-growth businesses with the tools and connections they need to overcome unique challenges and achieve their full potential. Through our diverse programs and proven methods, GrowFL empowers Florida’s second-stage companies to drive economic prosperity throughout the state. To learn more, visit: https://www.growfl.com

About ConnexPay

ConnexPay is the first payments company to seamlessly combine both PayIns and PayOuts into a single global platform, requiring only one contract and providing unified reconciliation. The flexibility of ConnexPay’s technology allows clients to manage all of their B2B payment needs, from acquiring sales, managing fraud, and paying suppliers, all on one platform. ConnexPay’s solutions are applicable across a broad spectrum of corporate payment use cases, including global travel, ticketing, insurance and warranty claims, loyalty and rewards, and media and advertising. Founded in 2017, ConnexPay serves clients on six continents and provides payments services to over 175 countries worldwide. In 2023, ConnexPay earned the Travel Innovator of the Year award at Phocuswright and in 2024 was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America for the second year in a row. Learn more at www.connexpay.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

