Connex Wins Prestigious Verint CCaaS Reseller of the Year Award at Verint Engage 2024

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connex Telecommunications is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the CCaaS Reseller of the Year at Verint Engage 2024, held in Orlando, Florida. This award highlights Connex’s commitment to delivering outstanding customer service and driving business results through cutting-edge CX automation solutions.


Verint, The CX Automation Company, hosts its annual Engage conference to celebrate customer success and foster growth in CX automation and AI. Connex was recognized among a distinguished group of North and Latin American partners for its expertise, commitment, and successful track record in helping organizations leverage the Verint Open Platform to drive transformative customer experiences.

“We are honored to be named Verint’s CCaaS Reseller of the Year and to stand alongside such outstanding partners,” said Peter Manickavasagar, COO at Connex. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence and innovation, and we are excited to continue empowering businesses to achieve impactful AI outcomes through Verint’s solutions.”

Connex has consistently delivered state-of-the-art communication solutions, helping organizations optimize their customer engagement strategies with advanced automation tools. This award further solidifies Connex’s position as a leader in the CCaaS space, and as a trusted partner to companies seeking to elevate their customer experience with AI and cloud-based solutions.

ABOUT CONNEX:

Established in 1996 and headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Connex stands as a leader in communication solutions, catering to multinational customers in prominent sectors such as large Financial Institutions, Insurance Providers, Telecommunications Providers, Governmental Institutions, and various enterprises.

