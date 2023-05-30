ConnectSecure™ Adding Attack Surface Scanning and EPSS To Cybersecurity Platform For MSPs; Earns SOC2 Type 2 and GDPR Certifications

Platform gives MSPs a single, cost-effective solution for identifying, monitoring, and managing vulnerabilities and compliance

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ConnectSecure is adding deep attack surface scanning and the Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) to its industry-leading cybersecurity platform for managed service providers (MSPs) that protect small and midsize businesses. The new capabilities will be fully integrated into the ConnectSecure platform, giving MSPs complete visibility into network, device, and application weaknesses that can be exploited by bad actors.





While ConnectSecure regularly enhances its cybersecurity platform in response to its MSP partner community feedback, attack surface scanning is a significant advancement in shoring up network defenses at a time when threats are escalating dramatically. According to IBM’s Data Breach Report, 83% of organizations experienced one or more data breaches in 2022 and a similar report from Verizon noted the number of ransomware attacks last year were equal to the last five years combined.

MSPs are under mounting pressure in this environment, and ConnectSecure’s new features will increase their capabilities and efficiencies. The addition of EPSS scoring helps MSPs prioritize by estimating the probability that a software vulnerability will be exploited in the wild, additionally, the new attack surface scan identifies exposed web interfaces, giving MSPs greater visibility into attack vectors.

According to ConnectSecure CEO Peter Bellini, the platform delivers everything an MSP needs to identify, report on, and remediate vulnerabilities. “With the addition of attack surface scanning, ConnectSecure gives MSPs a 360-degree view from the inside out and the outside in,” he says. “We’re identifying potential exploitable entry points and telling MSPs how to harden that attack surface to prevent a breach.”

Attack surface scanning will launch in June as part of the ConnectSecure platform with no pricing change.

Specifically, ConnectSecure’s attack surface scanner will scan and identify:

Open ports

Targeted IP addresses

Compromised emails

Weak or compromised usernames

Suspicious subdomains

EPSS provides a dynamic, real-time score that rates software vulnerabilities based on real-world activity to determine the probability they will be exploited. ConnectSecure uses EPSS metrics to provide guidance on the urgency of the threat. The ConnectSecure platform also provides remediations, so a prioritized list can be given to the IT team with details on how to address the issues.

ConnectSecure also announced it earned SOC2 Type 2 and General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR) certifications. The certification audits confirmed the firm’s rigorous data protection and privacy practices.

ConnectSecure will demonstrate its cybersecurity platform at IT Nation Secure (Booth #420) at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando June 5-7, and Pax8 Beyond (Booth #515) at the Gaylord Rockies Convention Center in Denver June 11-13.

The ConnectSecure™ Cybersecurity Platform

The ConnectSecure cybersecurity platform is an industry-leading solution, purpose-bult for MSPs to provide security services to small and midsize businesses. The platform delivers everything MSPs need to manage client infrastructures remotely, including automated, continuous scanning with complete network, infrastructure, and user devices visibility through a single dashboard. Attack surface scanning, active threat management, application and active directory audits, personal information protection, and ready-made reports are all part of the toolkit. ConnectSecure offers the most robust PSA integrations with applications such as Slack, Teams, Halo and ConnectWise, an extensive library of international regulations and compliance protocols including CyberEssentials, HIPAA, CIS, ISO and GDPR, and a multitenant architecture allowing multiple clients to be managed through a single, intuitive interface. MSPs can choose from multiple, affordable pricing tiers with no contract required and all capabilities provided in a single solution.

ConnectSecure™

ConnectSecure is a global cybersecurity company that amplifies managed service providers’ (MSP’s) ability to assess client risk, build recurring revenue, and overcome the challenges of the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. Focused on partnering with and meeting the specific needs of MSPs working with small and midsized businesses, ConnectSecure delivers tools to identify and address vulnerabilities, manage compliance requirements, and grow service provider practices. ConnectSecure is employee-owned and MSP-community driven. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and operates in 14 countries. connectsecure.com.

