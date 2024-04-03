Connectly Welcomes Viviane Campos as Head of Sales to Accelerate AI Conversational Commerce Customer Growth

Strategic appointment furthers company’s commitment to driving business value through meaningful customer relationships

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connectly, the leader in conversational commerce, today announced its appointment of Viviane Campos as Connectly’s new Head of Sales. With more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing and customer experience, Campos brings a wealth of skills to the business at a pivotal moment in the company’s expansion. Campos’ new appointment comes on the heels of Connectly’s Series A investment in November 2023, which marked the company’s entrance into the U.S. market.





Prior to joining Connectly, Viviane served as the Head of Sales at OmniChat, a conversational commerce platform based in Brazil. She also held the position of Sales Manager at MadeiraMadeira, an online home goods marketplace, where she worked directly with consumers and gained firsthand insight into how to deliver a personalized B2C experience across different sectors of ecommerce.

“As Connectly grows, it’s critical we have the right people in place so we can grow strategically,” said Stefanos Loukakos, co-founder and CEO of Connectly. “Viviane’s experience and knowledge of the conversational commerce space will not only strengthen our current customer relationships but also help us tap into the remarkable market potential for AI-powered conversational commerce.”

As Head of Sales, Viviane will work closely with customers to understand their needs and business challenges and will collaborate with the product team to strengthen Connectly’s solution based on direct customer feedback. Moreover, Campos will lead with a customer-centric mindset to ensure every brand is empowered to make the most of their customer messages in an increasingly complex ecosystem.

“Connectly is at the helm of conversational AI innovation and scaling at an accelerated rate,” said Campos. “It could not be a better time for me to join the team. I look forward to bringing in new business and using my background to empower brands to create long-lasting relationships with customers while increasing their lifetime value.”

About Connectly

Founded in 2021, Connectly is the leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI). Using proprietary AI models, Connectly’s platform automates how businesses communicate with their customers and sell their products across any messaging platform. Connectly enables the entire customer journey – from sales and marketing to customer experience and support – to be conducted within the customer’s preferred messaging platform.

Top-performing companies use Connectly to skyrocket their businesses by promoting two-way customer conversations via messaging platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, SMS, and more. Founded by senior Silicon Valley tech experts Stefanos Loukakos and Yandong Liu, and backed by Unusual Ventures, Connectly helps retail and e-commerce business owners use messaging to drive revenue and customer engagement.

For more information, visit https://connectly.ai/.

