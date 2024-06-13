Connectivity Unleashed: pSemi Demonstrates Innovation in Action with High-Performance RF Solutions at IMS 2024

Collaboration with AMD and Murata unveils new RF front-end reference design amongst other leading connectivity, infrastructure, antenna, and performance multimarket demonstrations

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company leading in the design and development of semiconductor integration and advanced connectivity, is pleased to announce its presence at the 2024 International Microwave Symposium (IMS), to be held June 16–21, 2024, in Washington D.C. During IMS, pSemi will demonstrate a number of its industry-leading solutions across infrastructure, connectivity, antenna, and high-performance multimarket applications at its booth (#1351), including a turnkey sub-6 GHz radio frequency front end (RFFE) reference design that was created in collaboration with AMD and Murata.





This new platform solution, built to meet the needs of the modern mobile infrastructure network, joins pSemi and Murata’s RFFE reference design with the AMD Adaptive Radio SoC, the Zynq™ UltraScale+™ RFSoC DFE. Integrating the pSemi PE42446, a HaRP™ technology-enhanced SP4T RF switch, the PE53231, an integrated dual-channel switch LNA module, and PE43712, a RF digital step attenuator (DSA), the reference design delivers best-in-class RX at 400 MHz aggregated bandwidth with exceptional linearity, noise figure, and industry-leading uplink performance.

“We are proud to collaborate with AMD and our parent company Murata to demonstrate our new RFFE reference design at IMS,” says Rodd Novak, vice president, sales and marketing, pSemi. “This product not only sets new industry benchmarks for 5G RF wireless infrastructure systems, but also accelerates our customers’ time to market while reducing costs.”

“These reference designs are helping to accelerate our mutual customer’s time to market,” says Anthony Collins, director, 5G Radio and RF Ecosystem, AMD. “We are delighted to collaborate with pSemi to demonstrate the high performance of this RFFE reference design together with the Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC DFE integrated transceivers.”

pSemi will also demonstrate the following advanced high-performance mixed-signal solutions during IMS:

An ultra-high voltage RF switch designed for broadband RF applications to handle the industry’s highest peak voltage (Vpk). Its compact size with superior linearity, high isolation, and low insertion loss (IL) make this customizable Nx SPxT switch configurable for a variety of applications like antenna / aperture tuning, tunable filters / harmonic traps, and fully selectable switching.

An n104 band RFFE reference design solution using the pSemi PE44951 highly integrated two-way phase shifter with DSA.

A 2.4 GHz IoT connectivity solution system using a Nordic SoC development board with the pSemi PE562212 high-performance, fully integrated front-end module (FEM).

connectivity solution system using a Nordic SoC development board with the pSemi PE562212 high-performance, fully integrated front-end module (FEM). Two ultra-wideband (UWB) solutions—the PE423211 and PE42545—showcasing broadband frequency coverage and low-power consumption ideal for battery-powered devices and power-sensitive applications. PE423211 boasts an industry-leading current consumption, while PE42545 has ultra-high frequency performance capabilities, both valuable for in-cabin monitoring systems (ICMS) and RF-based sensors.

pSemi mmWave beamforming solutions—PE128310 and PE188210—for FR2 integrated system applications.

An antenna reference design integrated with beamformer and up-down converter (UDC)/mixer for mmWave beamforming solutions.

In addition to exhibiting its advanced high-performance mixed-signal solutions, pSemi executives will participate in the following speakerships during IMS:

Dr. Rui Ma, mmWave PA systems director, and Peter Bacon, senior director, systems and applications engineering, will participate in a seminar TUMA21 on Tuesday, June 18, from 3:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. E.T. titled, “Tackling the FR3 Implementation Challenges: Study of Radio Architectures and Enabling Technologies” in the MicroApps Theater, Booth 2159.

Dr. Ma will deliver a Technical Keynote on Wednesday, June 19, from 10:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. E.T. on “Unlocking the Next Generation of Cellular Connectivity: Advances in RF PA and Transmitter Architectures” in Room #151AB at session We2H-1.

Ma and Bacon will participate in a second MicroApps seminar THMA15 on Thursday, June 20, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. E.T. titled, “Digitally Enhanced mmWave Link via Digital Twin for Scalable 5G Deployment” in the MicroApps Theater, Booth 2159.

“We are excited to kick off another IMS and showcase the breadth and depth of our industry-leading solutions spanning infrastructure, connectivity, antenna, high voltage switches, and broad market high-performance applications,” says Novak. “We invite all attendees to stop by the pSemi booth #1351 to see our new demonstrations and solutions in action, and to attend our speaking sessions that address the most critical topics in microwave design innovation.”

To schedule a meeting with pSemi during IMS, please contact sales@psemi.com or visit its booth (#1351) during exhibit hours (Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. E.T.; Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. E.T.; and Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. E.T.). To learn more about pSemi, please visit www.psemi.com.

About pSemi

pSemi (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor) is a leader in the design and development of semiconductor integration, providing world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed signal solutions. With a 30-year legacy of technology advancements, strong IP portfolio and deep expertise in RF integration, our solution portfolio spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning, and RF frontends, which enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices, healthcare and more. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., pSemi is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.psemi.com and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/psemi/.

AMD, the AMD logo, UltraScale+, Zynq, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

