CONNECTIVE Agency Recognized by the MarCom Awards, the AVA Digital Awards and the Communicator Awards

The MarCom Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognized CONNECTIVE as a gold award winner in the web interactive capabilities category for the Teacher Incentive Allotment interactive funding map, a helpful resource created in collaboration with the Texas Education Agency and Texas Tech University that allows educators to see funding allocated in school districts across the state. CONNECTIVE Agency earned an additional gold award in animation for an animated explainer video created for their client DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas that provides information about DHA’s COVID-19 emergency rent relief program. CONNECTIVE also took home an award in the white paper category for The ROI on Establishing a Corporate Moving Partner, an informational piece created for their client Allied Van Lines.

The AVA Digital Awards, an international competition focused on digital communication, recognized CONNECTIVE in the landing page category for the emergency rent relief landing page created with DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas, a page dedicated to informing Dallas residents and landlords about the assistance program and allowing them to apply. They were also honored as a gold award winner for the redesign of their own website, which was launched as part of the company’s recent full rebranding.

The Communicator Awards, an international competition presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, recognized CONNECTIVE with an award of distinction in the business-to-business website category for their work on the Point NorthEast website, which was created with the newly formed company to help them launch their consultancy and engage with their key audiences. CONNECTIVE was recognized with a second award of distinction in the business-to-business website redesign category for the rebranding and launch of their own website.

“ We’re proud to be recognized by these organizations of our peers,” said Manuel Valencia, CONNECTIVE Agency founder and partner. “ Our team goes above and beyond to create engaging and functional content for our clients, so we’re always happy to see that hard work recognized. Additionally, we’ve seen that companies who decide to leave their offices and go fully remote are now making even greater investments in their websites and overall digital presence, including social media and hosted marketing solutions. Their online web address is now their primary address.”

CONNECTIVE Agency is a Dallas-based marketing agency that helps organizations create authentic connections to build their brand. The agency provides integrated marketing solutions including branding, design, public relations, digital marketing, video, web, events and internal communications. Founded in 2014, CONNECTIVE is a certified minority-owned and woman-owned business.

