Connection Wins Two Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Recognized for Outstanding Customer Service and Industry-leading Ability to Enable Digital Transformation

MERRIMACK, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce the company has won two Partner of the Year Awards from Microsoft. The company was named 2023 Microsoft US Surface Solutions Partner of the Year and Modern Work, Surface Hub Reseller 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year. Connection was honored in both categories for demonstrating excellence in innovation and helping customers elevate the employee experience with modern work solutions based on Microsoft technology, including Surface devices and cloud.





The Microsoft US Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 800 submitted nominations. Connection was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services across Surface, Autopilot, and cloud.

Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection said, “It’s an honor to be recognized as the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year in not one, but two categories. This distinction reflects our efforts to empower customers with computing and cloud solutions that enable the ‘anytime, anywhere’ productivity today’s workforce requires. Thank you to the entire team at Microsoft for this incredible honor, and for partnering with Connection to deliver the next-generation devices, flexible workspaces, and industry-leading support customers need to drive digital transformation and greater productivity.”

Jeannine Borgen, GM Surface Partner Development at Microsoft said, “On behalf of the Microsoft US Surface Team, I am pleased to recognize Connection as our 2023 Surface Solutions Award Winner! This award recognizes outstanding achievement in total solution selling with Surface including cloud attach, Autopilot excellence, and co-sell execution. While the past few months we’ve faced an incredibly challenging macro-environment, Connection continued to focus on exceeding customer expectations by delivering solutions that our customers need to run and thrive in their businesses.”

Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions said, “The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

