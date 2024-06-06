Connection Wins Dell Technologies Federal Rising Star Partner of the Year Award

Public Sector Group Recognized for Outstanding Performance and Growth

MERRIMACK, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that Connection Public Sector Solutions has received the 2024 Federal Rising Star Partner of the Year award from Dell Technologies. The award honors new partners whose performance and industry accomplishments distinguish them from the competitive landscape.





Larry Kirsch, President of Connection Public Sector Solutions said, “It’s an honor to be named Dell Technologies’ 2024 Federal Rising Star Partner of the Year. This award reflects our team’s technical expertise, commitment to exceptional customer service, and unique knowledge of the Federal marketplace. We are proud to be recognized for our ability to help Federal customers achieve their strategic goals with technology solutions and services tailored to the needs of their users, environment, and mission—and we look forward to exceeding their expectations in the future. Thank you to our loyal customers and to Dell Technologies for this incredible honor.”

