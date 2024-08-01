Connection (CNXN) Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Record Quarter for Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net sales: $736.5 million, increase of 0.4% y/y

Gross profit: $136.5 million, up 6.9% y/y

Gross margin: 18.5%, up 112 basis points y/y

Net income: $26.2 million, increase of 32.8% y/y

Diluted EPS: $0.99, compared to $0.75

MERRIMACK, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare and education markets, today announced results for the second quarter June 30, 2024. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock. Payment will be made on August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2024.

“Connection achieved record net income and earnings per share of $0.99 cents for the second quarter of 2024. These results reflect the successful execution of our strategic priorities and our ability to adapt to the needs of our customers in this dynamic and rapidly evolving technology landscape,” said Timothy McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection.

Second Quarter of 2024 Results:

Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased by 0.4%, year over year. Gross profit increased 6.9% while gross margin expanded 112 basis points to 18.5%, compared to the prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased by 32.8% to $26.2 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1 increased to $1.00 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $0.80 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Performance by Segment:

Net sales for the Business Solutions segment increased by 6.6% to $278.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $261.0 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit increased by 8.1% to $66.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $61.4 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 34 basis points to 23.8% for the second quarter of 2024.

Net sales for the Public Sector Solutions segment decreased by 14.0% to $159.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $185.4 million in the prior year quarter. Sales to state and local governments and educational institutions decreased by $17.6 million, while sales to the federal government decreased by $8.3 million, compared to the prior year quarter. Gross profit increased by 3.0% to $24.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $23.5 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 250 basis points to 15.2% for the second quarter of 2024.

Net sales for the Enterprise Solutions segment increased by 4.1% to $298.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $287.1 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit increased by 7.2% to $46.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $42.9 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased by 45 basis points to 15.4% for the second quarter of 2024.

Sales by Product Mix:

Notebook/mobility and desktop sales increased by 7% year over year and accounted for 47% of net sales in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 44% of net sales in the second quarter of 2023.

Software sales increased by 7% year over year and accounted for 9% of net sales in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023.

Servers/storage sales increased by 19% year over year and accounted for 9% of net sales in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 7% of net sales in the second quarter of 2023.

Networking sales decreased by 33% year over year and accounted for 7% of net sales in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 11% of net sales in the second quarter of 2023.

Accessories sales decreased by 6% year over year and accounted for 11% of net sales in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased in the second quarter of 2024 to $105.2 million from $101.0 million in the prior year quarter. SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased to 14.3%, compared to 13.8% in the prior year quarter. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to an increase in variable compensation due to higher levels of gross profit in the quarter.

Interest income in the second quarter of 2024 was $4.7 million, compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $385.8 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $244.0 million as of June 30, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 56,716 shares of stock at an aggregate purchase price of $3.6 million.

Six Months of 2024 Results:

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased by 6.3%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Gross profit increased 1.8% while gross margin expanded 149 basis points to 18.6%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by 16.0% to $39.3 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $33.9 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share1 increased to $1.49 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.36 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and restructuring and other charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”)1 increased 4% to $125.4 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $120.2 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023.

_________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. See page 9 for definitions and reconciliations of these measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are included to provide additional information with respect to the Company’s operating performance and earnings. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Definitions for each Non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in the tables at the end of this release.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 2,500 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and include statements concerning, among other things, our future financial results, business plans (including statements regarding new products and services we may offer and future expenditures, costs and investments), liabilities, impairment charges, competition and the expected impact of current macroeconomic conditions on our businesses and results of operations. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “will,” or similar statements or variations of such terms, although not all forward-looking statements include such terms. These statements reflect our current views and are based on assumptions as of the date of this report. Such assumptions are based upon internal estimates and other analysis of current market conditions and trends, management’s expectations, plans and strategies, economic conditions and other factors. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements.

Such differences may result from actions taken by us, including expense reduction or strategic initiatives (including reductions in force, capital investments and new or expanded product offerings or services), the execution of our business plans (including our inventory management, cost structure and management and other personnel decisions) or other business decisions, as well as from developments beyond our control, including;

substantial competition reducing our market share;

significant price competition reducing our profit margins;

the loss of any of our major vendors adversely affecting the number of type of products we may offer;

virtualization of information technology resources and applications, including networks, servers, applications, and data storage disrupting or altering our traditional distribution models;

service interruptions at fourth-partly shippers negatively impacting our ability to deliver the products we offer to our customers;

increases in shipping costs reducing our margins and adversely affecting our results of operations;

loss of key persons or the inability to attract, train and retain qualified personnel adversely affecting our ability to operate our business;

cyberattacks or the failure to safeguard personal information and our IT systems resulting in liability and harm to our reputation; and

macroeconomic factors facing the global economy, including disruptions in the capital markets, economic sanctions and economic slowdowns or recessions, rising inflation and changing interest rates reducing the level of investment our customers are willing to make in IT products.

Additional factors include those described in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including under the captions “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and “Business,” in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and in the other subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this release. We assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated, to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the statements are made except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Operating Data: Net sales (in thousands) $ 736,479 $ 733,547 0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.75 32 % Gross margin 18.5 % 17.4 % Operating margin 4.2 % 3.4 % Inventory turns (1) 19 14 Days sales outstanding (2) 68 68 % of % of Product Mix: Net Sales Net Sales Notebooks/Mobility 35 % 34 % Desktops 12 10 Accessories 11 11 Displays and Sound 10 9 Software 9 9 Servers/Storage 9 7 Net/Com Products 7 11 Other Hardware/Services 7 9 Total Net Sales 100 % 100 % Stock Performance Indicators: Actual shares outstanding (in thousands) 26,332 26,256 Closing price $ 64.20 $ 45.10 Market capitalization (in thousands) $ 1,690,514 $ 1,184,146 Trailing price/earnings ratio 19.2 15.7 LTM Net Income (in thousands) $ 88,691 $ 75,924 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (3) (in thousands) $ 125,416 $ 120,165

(1) Represents the annualized cost of goods sold for the period divided by the average inventory for the prior four-month period. (2) Represents the trade receivable at the end of the period divided by average daily net sales for the same three-month period. (3) LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for stock-based compensation and restructuring and other related charges for the last twelve months. See page 9 for a reconciliation.

REVENUE AND MARGIN INFORMATION

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net Gross Net Gross (amounts in thousands) Sales Margin Sales Margin Enterprise Solutions $ 298,808 15.4 % $ 287,153 15.0 % Business Solutions 278,198 23.8 261,027 23.5 Public Sector Solutions 159,473 15.2 185,367 12.7 Total $ 736,479 18.5 % $ 733,547 17.4 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 736,479 $ 733,547 $ 1,368,504 $ 1,461,092 Cost of sales 599,937 605,770 1,113,890 1,211,019 Gross profit 136,542 127,777 254,614 250,073 Selling, general and administrative expenses 105,208 100,960 209,816 204,242 Restructuring and other charges 415 1,746 415 2,643 Income from operations 30,919 25,071 44,383 43,188 Interest income, net 4,649 1,874 9,216 3,160 Income tax provision (9,407 ) (7,248 ) (14,284 ) (12,453 ) Net income $ 26,161 $ 19,697 $ 39,315 $ 33,895 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.75 $ 1.49 $ 1.29 Diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.75 $ 1.48 $ 1.28 Shares used in the computation of earnings per common share: Basic 26,348 26,256 26,355 26,291 Diluted 26,520 26,365 26,522 26,400

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,213 $ 144,954 Short-term investments 257,590 152,232 Accounts receivable, net 598,826 606,834 Inventories, net 136,613 124,179 Income taxes receivable 9,281 4,348 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,982 16,092 Total current assets 1,147,505 1,048,639 Property and equipment, net 54,376 56,658 Right-of-use assets, net 3,917 4,340 Goodwill 73,602 73,602 Intangibles assets, net 2,819 3,428 Other assets 1,266 1,714 Total Assets $ 1,283,485 $ 1,188,381 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 317,111 $ 263,682 Accrued payroll 23,004 20,440 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 48,527 43,843 Total current liabilities 388,642 327,965 Deferred income taxes 17,418 15,844 Operating lease liability 2,497 3,181 Other liabilities — 624 Total Liabilities 408,557 347,614 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 293 293 Additional paid-in capital 134,967 130,878 Retained earnings 794,942 760,898 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (103 ) 81 Treasury stock at cost (55,171 ) (51,383 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 874,928 840,767 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,283,485 $ 1,188,381

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Flows provided by Operating Activities: Net income $ 26,161 $ 19,697 $ 39,315 $ 33,895 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,273 3,094 6,539 6,167 Adjustments to credit losses reserve 141 1,346 410 1,247 Stock-based compensation expense 2,248 1,783 4,197 3,636 Deferred income taxes 1,623 — 1,623 — Amortization of discount on short-term investments (3,269 ) — (5,593 ) — Loss on disposal of fixed assets 15 1 36 475 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (71,708 ) 27,835 7,598 16,370 Inventories (12,713 ) 39,583 (12,434 ) 48,948 Prepaid expenses, income tax receivable, and other current assets (6,019 ) (7,408 ) (5,823 ) (13,653 ) Other non-current assets 168 98 448 140 Accounts payable 98,299 38,725 53,172 44,584 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 172 (8,814 ) 6,188 (6,364 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 38,391 115,940 95,676 135,445 Cash Flows used in Investing Activities: Purchases of short-term investments (103,279 ) — (203,278 ) — Maturities of short-term investments 53,280 — 103,280 — Purchases of property and equipment (1,819 ) (2,978 ) (3,427 ) (4,860 ) Net cash used in investing activities (51,818 ) (2,978 ) (103,425 ) (4,860 ) Cash Flows used in Financing Activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings 2,211 8,585 10,560 67,895 Repayment of short-term borrowings (2,211 ) (8,585 ) (10,560 ) (67,895 ) Purchase of common stock for treasury shares (3,427 ) (1,969 ) (3,613 ) (5,392 ) Dividend payments (2,635 ) (2,099 ) (5,271 ) (4,206 ) Issuance of stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 537 537 537 537 Payment of payroll taxes on stock-based compensation through shares withheld (414 ) (258 ) (645 ) (471 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,939 ) (3,789 ) (8,992 ) (9,532 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (19,366 ) 109,173 (16,741 ) 121,053 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 147,579 134,810 144,954 122,930 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 128,213 $ 243,983 $ 128,213 $ 243,983 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 347 $ 205 $ 347 $ 205 Accrued purchase of common stock for treasury shares $ 211 $ — $ 211 $ — Accrued excise tax on treasury purchases $ 18 $ 54 $ 18 $ 54 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Income taxes paid $ 17,311 $ 20,131 $ 17,946 $ 27,410 Interest paid $ 1 $ 1 $ 2 $ 18

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

A reconciliation from Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is detailed below. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for restructuring and other charges, and stock-based compensation. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either includes or excludes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide helpful information with respect to our operating performance including our ability to fund our future capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA also provides helpful information as it is the primary measure used in certain financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as alternatives for Net income or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similar titled measures of other companies.

Three Months Ended June 30, LTM Ended June 30, (1) (amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net income $ 26,161 $ 19,697 33 % $ 88,691 $ 75,924 17 % Depreciation and amortization 3,273 3,094 6 13,026 12,165 7 Income tax expense 9,407 7,248 30 31,674 27,143 17 Interest income (4,656 ) (1,876 ) 148 (16,031 ) (4,258 ) 276 Interest expense 7 2 250 14 27 (48 ) EBITDA 34,192 28,165 21 117,374 111,001 6 Restructuring and other charges (2) 415 1,746 (76 ) 459 2,643 (83 ) Stock-based compensation 2,248 1,783 26 7,583 6,521 16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,855 $ 31,694 16 % $ 125,416 $ 120,165 4 %

(1) LTM: Last twelve months (2) Restructuring and other charges in 2024 and 2023 consisted of severance and other charges related to internal restructuring activities.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

A reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted Net Income is detailed below.

