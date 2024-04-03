Connected Television Group Hires Head of Growth

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connected Television Group announces the hire of Steven Spear to serve in the newly created role, Head of Growth.









CTG develops and manages enterprise-level CTV networks and channels on behalf of universities, media properties, consumer brands, and national influencers.

With 13 years of experience as a technology marketer, Mr. Spear will serve cross-functionally with engineering, client services, and management to drive customer success. Spear observed, “Almost overnight, connected television has become the most valuable new digital platform in history. People under 35 spend more time with this new touchpoint than any other communication device in their household. From education to entertainment, CTV is now the default platform for most Americans today. As a longtime CTV evangelist, I’ve been tasked with maximizing our client’s ROI – as they begin to unlock the absolutely stunning potential these new technologies have to offer.”

Prior to joining Connected Television Group, Steven spent 7 years managing product development at Direct Sports Network, a popular connected television channel. He was instrumental in architecting DSN’s explosive rise to becoming the #2 most downloaded “Sports Fan” app on Amazon’s Fire TV platform in 2018. Steven went on to launch Cyndica Labs, a digital services company, which he then sold to Bastion Collective, Australia’s largest digital agency. Steven served as Bastion’s Head of Growth under the terms of the merger. Steven is married to Maria Godinez and resides near CTG’s corporate offices in Las Vegas.

Like Shopify for the connected television ecosystem, CTG offers both turnkey and ala carte services, including CTV and mobile app development, day-to-day channel/network management, content acquisition and curation, channel marketing and monetization, end-user technical support, and DMCA compliance.

