Connect (X) Unites Industry Leaders to Enable Connectivity Everywhere

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connect (X), powered by the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), is poised to host its highly anticipated annual conference at the Georgia World Congress Center from May 14-16, 2024.





As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the demand for seamless connectivity continues to surge. Connect (X) serves as the premier platform where industry pioneers, innovators, and thought leaders converge to chart the course for the future of connectivity. This year’s conference promises to be a landmark event, offering unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking.

Journalists, bloggers, and media professionals are invited to apply for press credentials to cover Connect (X) 2024. For inquiries or to apply, please contact Marshall Miller at marshall.miller@wia.org.

About WIA: The Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) represents the businesses that build, develop, own, and operate the nation’s wireless infrastructure. WIA advocates for the widespread, responsible deployment of wireless infrastructure to enable connectivity everywhere.

About Connect (X): Connect (X) powered by the Wireless Infrastructure Association is the premier business technology event in North America that brings together industry stakeholders dedicated to delivering infrastructure solutions for ubiquitous connectivity. With a focus on 5G infrastructure, the conference showcases innovative technology, professional services, and fosters partnerships to enable universal access to broadband applications and services.

Marshall Miller



marshall.miller@wia.org