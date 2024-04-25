Congressman Gerry Connolly Visits Everfox Headquarters to Discuss Cybersecurity Priorities for Federal Government

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global high-assurance cybersecurity leader, Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, today welcomes Congressman Gerry Connolly to its headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, to discuss Everfox’s continued commitment to delivering trusted, high-assurance cybersecurity solutions to government, critical infrastructure, and highly-regulated industries.





As a senior member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, Congressman Connolly is responsible for shaping government-wide policy on issues related to information security, including privacy; government-wide federal information technology management and innovation; and procurement. Connolly has long advocated for innovation and security in the federal government, authoring programs such as the Technology Modernization Fund and supporting the last 17 Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) scorecards to ensure the success and quality of IT solutions.

Congressman Connolly’s visit follows the launch of the Everfox brand earlier this year and recognizes Everfox’s growth, 25 years of experience, and portfolio of high-assurance cross domain, threat protection, and insider risk solutions. At this meeting, the Everfox team will discuss its decision to establish the company’s global headquarters within Connolly’s district and share its business goals for the path forward. Additionally, the team will offer Connolly a preview of coming innovations to underscore the company’s commitment to delivering defense-grade cybersecurity and data enablement for government and critical infrastructure organizations.

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, Everfox’s solution suite empowers governments and highly-regulated organizations to access and protect their data from known and unknown threats. Everfox solutions enable users to uncover risky user behavior, secure data access and transfer, and protect data down to the content level so that they can successfully navigate today’s complex cyber landscape.

“Everfox is honored to host Congressman Connolly at our headquarters to connect on our shared goals for securing governments and critical infrastructure. We’re grateful for the opportunity to discuss our unique position within the cybersecurity industry and how our capabilities enable us to uphold the highest security requirements of our largest customer, the federal government,” said Sean Berg, CEO at Everfox. “Congressman Connolly is a leading voice in government-wide cybersecurity policy and a longstanding supporter of the companies in his district. His expertise is invaluable when it comes to informing how Everfox can better protect its government customers.”

To learn more about Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, please visit www.everfox.com.

About Everfox

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, has been defending the world’s most critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years. As trailblazers in defense-grade, high assurance cybersecurity, Everfox has led the way in delivering and developing innovative cybersecurity technology. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Everfox’s suite of cross domain, threat protection and insider risk solutions empower governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely – wherever and however their people need it. Learn more: www.everfox.com.

