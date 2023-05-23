<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Confluent to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that it will host Investor Day 2023 in New York City on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Management will provide an update on Confluent’s vision and strategy, products, go to market, and financials.

Investors interested in attending in person should contact Confluent investor relations at investors@confluent.io for the registration information. The program will also be webcast live beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT) and accessible from Confluent’s investor relations website at investors.confluent.io. A replay of the webcast will be made available after the event.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

