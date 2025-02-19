Confluent to Host Investor Day on Thursday, March 6, 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced the webcast details and timing for its upcoming Investor Day 2025. During the webcast, management will discuss Confluent’s vision and strategy, its data streaming platform, go-to-market approach, and financials.

Webcast Information

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://investors.confluent.io

Note: A replay of the webcast will be made available after the event.

For in-person attendance in San Francisco, please contact Confluent investor relations at investors@confluent.io for registration information.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

