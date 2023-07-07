<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Confluent to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 02, 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced it will release financial results for its second quarter of 2023, which ended June 30, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 02, 2023. Confluent will host a live video webcast to discuss the results.


Video Webcast Information

Date: Wednesday, August 02, 2023

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://investors.confluent.io

Prior to the commencement of the webcast, Confluent’s earnings press release and supplemental materials will be accessible from its investor relations website at investors.confluent.io. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Confluent’s investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Shane Xie

investors@confluent.io

Media Contact
Taylor Jones

pr@confluent.io

