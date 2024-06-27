Confluent Recognized as the Winner of 2024 Microsoft OSS on Azure Global Partner of the Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced it has been named a Microsoft Partner of the Year for the third time in a row. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.





“Data streaming is a crucial part of the modern data stack, and Confluent and Microsoft Azure play a pivotal role in enabling any company to harness its power,” said Paul Mac Farland, SVP of Partner and Innovation Ecosystem, Confluent. “Our tight integration helps customers connect real-time data via Apache Kafka pipelines to fuel business critical analytics and applications built with Azure services and our mutual partner ecosystem. This award is a testament to our strong teamwork and unwavering dedication to helping businesses win in the digital economy.”

The OSS on Azure Partner of the Year Award recognizes Confluent for delivering outstanding open source-based applications or infrastructure solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The winner demonstrates innovation, competitive differentiation, and customer value that results in a profitable business while showcasing the benefits of using Microsoft Azure services alongside open-source software.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Confluent was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services globally.

Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent's cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

