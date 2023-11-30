Confluent Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Datasphere, Confluent delivers a cloud-native data streaming platform to connect and process SAP systems data in real time

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that Confluent is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Confluent integrates with SAP Datasphere and delivers a secure, governed solution for accessing SAP data as fully managed data streams for customers.





“SAP Data is a vital business asset spanning so many important functions from manufacturing to supply chain, finance, human resources, and beyond,” said Erica Schultz, President of Field Operations, Confluent. “Connecting siloed teams and applications with real-time data streams creates a powerful network effect that opens new avenues for growth and innovation. We’re now giving our customers a simple way to connect their data from SAP solutions with downstream systems while avoiding the costs and complexities of open-source infrastructure management.”

Founded by the original creators of Apache Kafka®, Confluent provides businesses that use SAP solutions with a cloud-native and complete data streaming platform available everywhere it’s needed—in the cloud, across clouds, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Configured directly within SAP Datasphere, the new Confluent integration allows businesses to:

Build real-time applications at a lower cost with fully managed data streams powered by Confluent’s Kora Engine, which reduces the total cost of ownership for Kafka by up to 60%.

Move SAP data anywhere it needs to go and merge with third-party sources in real time via 120+ pre-built connectors, including AWS Redshift, AWS S3, Databricks, Google Cloud BigQuery, MongoDB, and Snowflake paired with a serverless offering for Apache Flink ®

Maintain strict security, compliance, and governance standards with enterprise-grade data streaming security controls, and the industry’s only fully managed governance suite for Kafka.

“As a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services with specialized expertise in both SAP and Confluent, our team of experts help enterprise organizations seeking to connect SAP Datasphere with Confluent build real-time applications and analytics leveraging their most valuable enterprise data,” said Dmitry Frydliand, Head of SAP Competency Center, EPAM. “Leveraging the SAP and Confluent product suite, we enable our clients to accelerate their cloud-powered digital transformations, unlock substantive business innovations, and create new growth opportunities to propel them ahead of their competition.”

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Confluent is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

