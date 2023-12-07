Confluent Named a Leader in Streaming Data Platforms

Data streaming pioneer earns the highest score possible in 10 criteria, including innovation, connections, community, and partner ecosystem

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced it was named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2023. The report states, “streaming data is the pulse of an enterprise.” What was once a nice-to-have, is now indispensable for any organization to operate in real time.





“Streaming data platforms give organizations the ultimate advantage: blazing-fast reflexes to conquer intraday business challenges and opportunities,” wrote Mike Gualtieri in The Streaming Data Platforms Landscape, Q3 2023. “Streaming data platforms enable enterprise architects to design and implement a real-time enterprise intelligence network throughout the organization by seamlessly integrating diverse data originating in dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of business applications.”

Real-time data powers the modern world as it drives new customer experiences, improves business operations, and fuels innovation across products and services. However, traditional data infrastructure isn’t designed for this new reality. These legacy data stores of static, passive data create a giant mess of point-to-point connections that make it difficult to integrate data across applications, systems and teams–ultimately holding businesses back from innovating.

“Done right, data streaming platforms unleash a virtuous cycle of innovation where data products, comprised of real-time streams from all parts of an organization, are reused to build applications and systems faster,” said Jay Kreps, Cofounder and CEO, Confluent. “We founded Confluent in response to a critical need for reliable, scalable data streams, and we believe our placement as a leader in this category validates our approach to delivering a complete, enterprise-ready data streaming platform.”

At the heart of the data streaming movement is Apache Kafka®. It is the de facto standard and most successful open source technology for streaming data used by hundreds of thousands of developers, including 75% of the Fortune 500. Confluent provides everything companies need to implement Kafka use cases quickly, securely, and reliably, everywhere they need it. With the only data streaming platform that streams, governs, processes, and connects real-time data, organizations can break down data barriers and easily reuse and access data streams for endless use cases. Instead of tackling a complex data mess, teams can now focus on developing real-time applications that drive significant business value.

The report states, “Confluent is a streaming force to be reckoned with.” The company scored the highest score possible in 10 criteria Forrester evaluated, including

Current offering : connections, movement, management, and fault-tolerance

: connections, movement, management, and fault-tolerance Strategy : vision, innovation, roadmap, partner ecosystem, community

: vision, innovation, roadmap, partner ecosystem, community Market presence: revenue

“Confluent’s key strength lies in its offering of cloud native versions of Kafka that also adds developer tools to make creating streaming applications easier to develop and manage,” states The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2023. “Confluent is a good fit for customers who want a solution based on Apache Kafka, is cloud portable, and provides ample capabilities for both streaming analytics and processing.”

Additional Resources

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

The preceding outlines our general product direction and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described may change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Confluent and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Confluent, Inc.

Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Lyn Eyad



pr@confluent.io