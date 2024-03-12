Confluent Extends Confluent Cloud Access With Completion of IRAP PROTECTED Assessment

Enabling more Australian Government agencies to use the industry’s leading data streaming platform across cloud providers

CANBERRA, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that Australian Government agencies with an Information Security Manual PROTECTED level requirement can now use Confluent Cloud across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. This will enable even more Australian government agencies to integrate data across their applications and systems to reinvent employee and citizen experiences.

Assessed by an independent third-party under the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), Confluent has completed the assessment of Confluent Cloud according to the PROTECTED standards set by the Australian Signals Directorate. This highlights Confluent’s commitment to supporting its customers for data security, compliance and privacy needs.

“ With Australian Government agencies relying more and more on data-driven decisions, they can no longer operate on data that has been stored for some time in data at rest systems,” said Simon Laskaj, Regional Director at Confluent ANZ. “ With the successful completion of the IRAP assessment at the PROTECTED level, government agencies can now transform fragmented internal systems and workflows with Confluent. This will enable real-time applications for its citizen services across multi and hybrid-cloud environments, allowing citizens to enjoy more digital and connected experiences when engaging with agencies. Confluent is already supporting departments at the state and federal levels, with a dedicated on-ground team of security-cleared data streaming experts. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to support both new and existing partnerships with Australian Government agencies.”

Two recent Forrester reports recognised Confluent as a leader: The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Data Pipelines and The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2023. As the latter states, “ streaming data is the pulse of an enterprise.” Data Streaming Platforms have become a distinct category and a mission critical component of the data stack. What was once a nice-to-have, is now indispensable for any organisation to operate in real time.

Key advantages of Confluent’s complete data streaming platform include:

Stream: With the transformative Kora engine, Confluent provides a reimagined data streaming experience that offers superior scale, elasticity, resilience, global availability and cost-efficiency across hybrid and multicloud architectures.

Connect: Confluent's ecosystem of zero code connectors comprises over 120 pre-built connectors, more than 70 fully managed connectors, and the flexibility to include Custom Connectors to simplify the integration of custom data sources and destinations. Confluent also facilitates convenient access to streaming data in various tools with native GUI based integrations.

Process: Confluent provides native stream processing capabilities to join, filter, aggregate and enrich data continuously at the time of generation. This drives greater portability, consistency and reuse of the data while allowing downstream systems and applications to get the most enriched, up-to-date view.

Govern: Confluent's Stream Governance suite provides a simple, self-service experience for teams to discover, trust and understand their data while remaining compliant with evolving data regulations and security standards.

With Confluent, more Australian government agencies can:

Provide data-rich government services based on enriched, high-quality data to deliver better citizen experiences;

Be a connected government that gathers and shares data across departments, offices and agencies to advance its Data and Digital Government Strategy; and

that gathers and shares data across departments, offices and agencies to advance its Data and Digital Government Strategy; and Elevate the nation’s cybersecurity vision by providing fast, actionable insights to policy makers, regulators and the justice system to ensure citizen safety.

For further information or to obtain Confluent’s IRAP Letter of Assessment, visit our Trust Center or contact us.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organisation. With Confluent, organisations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

