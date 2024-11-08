Confluence’s Revolution solution recognized as Best Buy-side Risk Management Initiative by Waters Technology

Confluence celebrates its fourth award win, underscoring its position as the best-in-class and most comprehensive risk analytics offering in the market.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications solutions for the investment management industry, proudly announced that its Revolution solution for multi-asset performance, attribution and risk analytics, has been named Best Buy-side Risk Management Initiative in the Last 12 Months by Waters Technology’s Buy-side Technology Awards, marking the fourth time Confluence has won the award for this category.





The Buy-side Technology Awards honors the top organizations whose solution offerings address the most pertinent buy-side needs across business areas such as the regulatory landscape, operational efficiency and technology. Judged by a panel of the top five most senior journalists at Waters Technology, this prestigious award celebrates dedication to advancing risk management capabilities for buy-side firms through innovation and operational efficiency.

“We are honored that our commitment to excellence and innovation in risk management is recognized by Waters Technology again” said Damian Handzy, Managing Director of Analytics at Confluence. “Multi-factor risk analysis across asset classes has become a key industry practice for our clients. This is why we have continued to enhance our risk modeling and performance attribution capabilities in Revolution with additional insight of a multi-factor approach. This award is a testament to our innovation and commitment to bringing best-in-class solutions to our clients.”

Confluence Revolution is an advanced cloud-based solution that offers comprehensive risk management and performance attribution analytics to buy-side asset management firms. It empowers asset managers, hedge funds, and other institutional investors with powerful insights into risk exposures, helping them navigate complex regulatory requirements and market challenges. Revolution’s flexibility and depth of functionality enable firms to optimize their risk management processes, driving informed decision-making and enhancing operational resilience.

To learn more about Confluence, please visit confluence.com

About Confluence:

Confluence is a global leader in enterprise data and software solutions for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications. Our best-of-breed solutions make it easy and fast to create, share, and operationalize mission-critical reporting and actionable insights essential to the investment management industry. Trusted for over 30 years by the largest asset service providers, asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants worldwide, our global team of regulatory and analytics experts delivers forward-looking innovations and market-leading solutions, adding efficiency, speed, and accuracy to everything we do. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with ~700+ employees across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1,000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit confluence.com.

Contacts

Elia Levitin



confluence@cognitomedia.com