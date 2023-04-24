Confluence, Backed by Clearlake Capital and TA Associates, Welcomes Longtime Asset Management Executive Joan Binstock to Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global software provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, today announced that Joan Binstock has joined its board of directors. Confluence is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and TA Associates (“TA”).





Ms. Binstock brings more than 30 years of experience in the asset management industry. She currently serves as Independent Director and Audit Chair at KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc., as well as a Board Member at both Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, and Brown Brothers Harriman US Mutual Funds.

“We are thrilled to have Joan join our board,” said Mark Evans, CEO of Confluence. “Her extensive experience in the asset management industry, across a broad set of asset classes and working with multiple technology providers, is invaluable as we continue to expand our solutions to better serve the investment management industry.”

Ms. Binstock previously held several executive leadership positions, including as Partner, Chief Financial and Operations Officer at Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC. She also serves as a Board Member for various non-profit organizations and educational institutions, including Year Up, Bronx High School of Science, and the Duke University School of Medicine. Ms. Binstock holds a bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

“I am excited to join the board of Confluence,” said Ms. Binstock. “Confluence has a strong reputation in the industry for providing innovative and proven solutions that help customers in the asset management industry navigate regulatory compliance and make better investment decisions. I look forward to working with the team to continue to drive growth and success for the company.”

About Confluence

Confluence is a leading global technology solutions provider committed to helping the investment management industry solve complex data challenges across the front, middle and back offices. From data-driven portfolio analytics to compliance and regulatory solutions, including investment insights and research, Confluence invests in the latest technology to meet the evolving needs of asset managers, asset owners, asset services, and asset allocators to provide best-of-breed solutions that deliver maximum scalability, speed, and flexibility, while reducing risk and increasing efficiency. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with 15 offices across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.®. The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

About TA Associates

TA Associates (“TA”) is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and businesses services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $48.6 billion in capital to date and has more than 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.ta.com.

