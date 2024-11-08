Conflixis Raises $4.2 Million in Seed Funding to Transform Conflicts of Interest (COI) Management in Healthcare

Investment will accelerate the company’s growth and further development of its Conflixis Risk Platform for the healthcare industry.

DALLAS & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Conflixis, Inc., a data and risk intelligence company announced today $4.2 million in seed capital co-led by Lerer Hippeau and Origin Ventures, with additional investment from mark vc, Springtime Ventures, and continued support from early investor Crētiv Capital. This new funding will advance Conflixis’ mission to improve the healthcare ecosystem by ensuring every financial relationship is known, contextualized, and its influence on procurement, operational, and medical decisions understood.

“The Conflixis Platform helps large healthcare organizations identify and understand the role that conflicting financial relationships play in medical and operational decisions,” said CEO Aaron Narva. “Collaboration between healthcare providers, innovators, and industry is absolutely critical for continued technological and scientific advancement. Transparency around these relationships is good for all stakeholders and will result in better decision-making at healthcare organizations of all kinds.”

Conflixis has developed a unified platform that combines traditional COI management functionality with proprietary risk models and advanced analytics – empowering some of the largest health systems and practice groups with unparalleled insight into how even the most complex relationships influence their decisions. This latest investment will further accelerate the platform’s growth by dramatically expanding Conflixis’ library of evidence-based influence models, including predictive spend capabilities powered by peer-reviewed data. Investment and attention will also be placed on expanding Conflixis’ client-facing and research & development teams.

“We are excited to partner with Aaron and team as they tackle the massive issue of illuminating conflicts of interest in healthcare,” said Graham Brown, Managing Partner at Lerer Hippeau. “In a single year, Conflixis has demonstrated product market fit across a range of healthcare stakeholders, including major health systems and large practice groups. This next tranche of funding will give Conflixis the opportunity to execute on their roadmap and continue to drive growth, for the benefit of patients, payers, and large healthcare organizations, alike.”

Jacquie Marshall Siegmund, Principal at Origin Ventures, commented on the investment: “We see a tremendous opportunity in using data for smarter decision-making in healthcare. Conflixis is at the forefront of this transformation, providing innovative solutions that address critical challenges in conflicts management.”

“We have had a front row seat to Conflixis’ fast-growing position in a market ripe for change,” said Noah Zaltz, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Crētiv Capital. “The Conflixis platform goes way beyond compliance – rethinking the value of financial transparency to the bottom lines of healthcare organizations – and, more importantly – to the long-term impacts on patient outcomes.”

Additional Resources

Meet the Conflixis founding team

Learn more about financial relationships in healthcare

View career opportunities at Conflixis

About Conflixis:

Conflixis, Inc. is a healthcare software platform focused on regulatory risk, waste, and overspend related to real and perceived conflicts of interest in healthcare. By leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning, Conflixis provides healthcare organizations with the tools they need to make informed decisions and maintain compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory and cost sensitive environment.

Contacts

info@conflixis.com