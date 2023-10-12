Home Business Wire Confirms Date of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APi” or the “Company”) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, November 2, 2023.


Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

APi will hold a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Participants on the call will include Russell A. Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin S. Krumm, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairs.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 800-245-3047 or 203-518-9765 and provide Conference ID 4106714. You may also attend and view the presentation (live or by replay) via webcast by accessing the following URL:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4080957/BC695FC270C55183EC0C6DD7B1B54653

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call/webcast via telephone at 800-753-5212 or 402-220-2673 or via the webcast link above.

About APi:

APi is a global, market-leading business services provider of life safety, security and specialty services with a substantial recurring revenue base and over 500 locations worldwide. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

