Conductor by Diagrid Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

FEDERAL WAY, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diagrid, provider of tools and services to build reliable and portable applications using Dapr, today announced the availability of Conductor in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Diagrid customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.





Conductor, a software as a service (SaaS), takes care of managing, upgrading, and monitoring open-source Dapr on Kubernetes clusters. Whether users are running Dapr on their local machine, on-premises, or in the cloud, Conductor serves as a single control center for all Dapr-enabled clusters. It not only ensures operational excellence, but also detects security, performance, and reliability issues, along with providing real-time insights into critical downtime events.

“Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, users can easily add Conductor to their system in just a few steps,” said Mark Fussell, CEO, Diagrid. “AKS customers can now leverage the power and simplicity of Conductor to manage Dapr applications on Kubernetes across multiple clusters.”

Dapr is a rapidly-growing Cloud Native Computing Foundation incubating project — with more than 3,000 contributors and 23,000 GitHub stars — that provides APIs to simplify distributed application development. Dapr addresses complex challenges such as service discovery and invocation, message-driven architectures, workflow orchestration, statefulness, observability, and secret management. Diagrid team members are active contributors and maintainers of Dapr, with over half of the engineering team contributing to the project, along with other open-source projects including Knative and cert-manager.

The Azure marketplace provides a comprehensive selection of software solutions certified and optimized for running on Azure. Existing Azure customers now have access to the following.

Quicker procurement: Streamline the purchasing process with Conductor as a pre-approved Azure marketplace solution.

Simplified billing: Their choice of standardized monthly or yearly invoices when transacting on the Azure marketplace.

Consolidated cloud spend: View Azure usage in a single place and meet Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) faster (coming soon).

“Microsoft welcomes Conductor to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions,” said Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Diagrid help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Diagrid

Diagrid’s mission is to boost developer productivity by building applications based on open-source technologies such as Dapr and KEDA, particularly those focused on cloud native and microservice architectures. Diagrid provides developers with productive tools and APIs, so developers can concentrate on what matters: their business. For more information, go to diagrid.io, follow @diagridio on Twitter, or check out the Dapr community on Discord.

