Conductor by Diagrid Now Available in AWS Marketplace

FEDERAL WAY, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#applicationdevelopement—Diagrid, provider of tools and services to build secure, reliable and portable applications using open source Dapr, today announced that Diagrid Conductor is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).





Conductor, a software-as-a-service (SaaS), takes care of managing, upgrading, and monitoring Dapr on Kubernetes clusters. Whether users are running Dapr on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), their local machine, on-premises, or other cloud providers, Conductor serves as a single control center for all Dapr-enabled clusters. It not only ensures operational excellence, but also detects security, performance, and reliability issues, along with providing real-time insights into critical downtime events.

“We’re making Conductor easily accessible to AWS customers through the AWS Marketplace so they’re able to more easily manage Dapr applications on Kubernetes across multiple clusters,” said Mark Fussell, co-founder and CEO, Diagrid.

As part of the AWS Marketplace, customers enjoy the following benefits.

Quicker procurement: Streamlined purchasing with Conductor as a pre-approved AWS technology.

Simplified billing: Choice of standardized monthly, yearly, or multi-year payments.

Consolidated cloud spend: View AWS usage in a single place.

Dapr is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation incubating project that is maintained by Diagrid, Microsoft, Intel, Alibaba, and others. Ranked 12th largest of 163 CNCF projects, Dapr provides developers with APIs that abstract away the complexity of common challenges when building distributed applications. With Dapr taking care of the complex challenges such as service communication, pub/sub, state management, workflow, and secret management, developers can save time by avoiding the need to recreate repetitive code. Open source Dapr is used by tens of thousands of developers across thousands of organizations to develop distributed applications with 30% greater productivity, according to the recent community survey.

To learn more about Conductor’s listing in AWS Marketplace, go here.

About Diagrid

Diagrid’s mission is to boost developer productivity by building applications based on open source technologies such as Dapr and KEDA, particularly those focused on cloud native and microservice architectures. Diagrid provides developers with productive tools and APIs, so developers can concentrate on what matters: their business. For more information, go to diagrid.io, follow @diagridio on X (Twitter), and check out the Diagrid community Discourse or the Dapr community on Discord.

