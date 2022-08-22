Home Business Wire Condor Technologies to Reopen Trading on the Euronext Exchange in Paris
GHENT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We are pleased to announce the reopening of the trading sessions on August 23rd for Condor Technologies (MLMFI.PA) on the Euronext Access Exchange in Paris.

The resumption of the trading coincides with the last phase of the development of our second generation intra oral scanner. The development is a revolutionary multi lens 3D imaging scanner. The development is being done by Invis’art SAS, a company in France (FR71878526433, Château de Tarailhan, 11560 Fleury D’Aude). The opportunity of developing the multi lens 3D imaging scanner in Condor Technologies is the result of the operations and transactions that have taken place and that were previously explained by Condor Technologies in its press releases that were published on 4 December 2019, 25 February 2020 and 14 April 2021.

Invis’art is a French company 99,99 % owned by Condor Technologies.

Invis’art is being led by Mme Aurore Duret who is the acting CEO of Invis Art. She is supported by the teams of Condor Technologies and more in particular by Professor Francois Duret at the board of Invis’art and considered being the inventor of CAD CAM in Dentistry.

This breakthrough patented 3D imaging device is radically different from any existing intra oral scanner in the sense that the scan takes less that 10 seconds to capture an entire arch. It requires no training for the usage of the device. It replicates the gesture of traditional tray impression used by dentists all over the world. This gesture has been part of every dental practice over 100 years.

More information can be found at www.invisart.fr

We anticipate the end of the development by Q1 of 2023. The aim is to present the pre-production units at the IDS dental show in March of 2023.

ABOUT CONDOR TECHNOLOGIES NV

Condor Technologies is a company specialized in dental CAD/CAM equipment, with its most known product the Invis’art Tray Scanner.

Condor Technologies is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. It owns 99,99 % of Invis’art a French company located in Narbonne France.

To learn more about Invis’art and the products developed please visit www.Invisart.fr

