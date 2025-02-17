Concord Technologies Launches Accelerated Document-Processing Platform

Concord Connect™ brings Straight-Through Processing for healthcare documents

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concord Technologies (“Concord”), a leading provider of Secure Document Exchange, Intelligent Document Processing, and Interoperability tools for healthcare, has launched Concord Connect™, the essential Straight-Through Processing platform for healthcare to reduce the staff burden and administrative costs of manually processing incoming documents.

Every patient encounter or care transition creates a series of documents which staff members manually review and route to the correct department for the next steps in processing. Eventually, these documents must make it into a system of record, often an EHR. Concord Connect streamlines this process and allows for the secure transmission and automated routing, processing, and integration of documents and data directly into systems of record — with minimal manual intervention. This is known as Straight-Through Processing for Healthcare.

With Concord Connect, healthcare providers and payers can:

Receive documents via Concord’s Secure Document Exchange network, which delivers 99.99% uptime.

Harness the power of Concord’s AI-driven intelligent document processing engine that includes data extraction and classification, advanced routing, configurable workflows, and more, in a way that is easy to deploy and delivers a swift ROI. This is known as Concord’s Practical AI™ approach to intelligent document processing.

Enable the right level of Straight-Through Processing with AI confidence indicators designed for “human in the loop” intervention.

Automate the delivery of documents into EHRs or other systems of record.

With one of the largest secure document exchange networks delivering the documents, Concord Connect begins processing documents the moment they are received, streamlining access to the information that informs patient care. Staff that previously spent hours manually processing documents can now be redeployed from repetitive, data-entry and into more high-value tasks, boosting staff productivity and reducing administrative costs.

“Concord Connect is the culmination of decades of innovation and expertise around the exchange and processing of documents.,” said Chris Larkin, Chief Technology Officer. “By interacting with documents and data through their entire journey, including the ‘last mile’ of integration into the system of record, Concord Connect supports increased operational efficiency and cost savings. Most importantly, it achieves all this while supporting Concord’s unwavering commitment to data privacy and security.”

“Concord Connect provides a better way for healthcare organizations to solve one of their most pervasive administrative challenges — processing the overwhelming number of documents generated by every patient interaction,” added William Cavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer. “Connecting document flow from end to end, using a powerful and highly customizable solution, benefits staff by eliminating time-consuming, repetitive data entry. At the same time, it provides the insights leaders need to curb skyrocketing operational costs and grow revenue.”

Concord Connect will be debuted at ViVE 2025, the premier, curated event experience for digital health decision makers focusing on the business of healthcare, in Nashville, TN, Feb. 16-19, 2025.

About Concord Technologies

Concord Technologies is a leading provider of Secure Document Exchange, Intelligent Document Processing, and Interoperability solutions to the healthcare industry and other highly regulated businesses. After more than 25 years of reliable, accurate, and secure document transmission, the company now processes more than 5 billion pages of protected data annually. Today, using Concord’s Practical AI™ approach to Intelligent Document Processing, the Concord Connect™ platform delivers Straight-Through Processing of documents and data from transmission, through intelligent processing, and then subsequent integration into the system of record. This helps streamline administrative processes, lower costs, and enhance staff productivity.

