ConcertAI Appoints James Salitan as General Counsel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–ConcertAI, the leader in oncology predictive and generative AI SaaS Solutions and Real-World Data for healthcare and life sciences, today announced that James Salitan has joined the company as General Counsel.









“ConcertAI works across a set of highly specialized areas where it delivers Data-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service solutions for healthcare providers, biopharma, and regulatory applications. James has a unique depth across these areas and a career working with leaders in their respective areas,” said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. “Given our growth and the increasingly global nature of our business we are looking forward to having James’s experience, expertise, and counsel as part of our senior leadership team.”

James is an accomplished legal executive who brings over 25 years of experience leading legal and compliance teams at healthcare and technology companies. Prior to joining ConcertAI, James was the General Counsel at Aetion, Inc., a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. Before Aetion, James was the Chief Legal Officer at Crux Informatics, Inc., helping data-driven companies accelerate migration to the cloud. He previously was VP & Associate General Counsel at IQVIA, supporting the company’s health information technology business first in the United States and then based in London, UK, heading the legal team responsible for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Prior to IQVIA, James was a Senior Associate in the Corporate & Securities Law Group at McCarter & English, a leading law firm headquartered in New Jersey. Over the course of his career, James has played a key role in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, external financing, commercial and licensing transactions, and business partnerships.

James earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Wesleyan University and law degree from The George Washington University National Law Center, as well as completing advanced executive education courses at Oxford Said Business School, London Business School, and IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“ConcertAI is uniquely poised to expand its position as the clinical AI and Real-World Data leader,” said James. “I am excited to join the talented ConcertAI team as the company enters a new phase of growth by bringing predictive and generative AI SaaS innovations to its customers in healthcare and clinical development.”

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS and Real-World Data research solutions and healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, CARA™ AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with over 46 leading biomedical innovators, 2,000 healthcare providers, and medical societies. CancerLinQ® is an Initiative of ConcertAI, providing oncology providers ASCO aligned automated QOPI quality solutions and SmartLinQ analytic services. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Bangalore, Frankfurt, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at https://www.concertai.com.

