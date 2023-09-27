Concentric AI Showcasing Generative AI-Driven Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Platform at FS-ISAC’s 2023 FinCyber Today Summit

AI and Data Security Experts Will Be Available to Discuss DSPM, Data Access Governance and How Financial Organizations Can Discover, Classify, Identify Risk, and Protect their Unstructured and Structured Data





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Concentric AI, a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for autonomous data security posture management (DSPM), announced today it will demonstrate the latest in autonomous data security at FS-ISAC’s 2023 FinCyber Today Summit next week, including showcasing the industry’s first Deep Learning-based Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform for financial organizations. The company’s AI and data security experts will be available during the event to meet with attendees and discuss the latest in applying machine learning to data security to protect private financial and customer information.

FS-ISAC is the member-driven, not-for-profit organization that advances cybersecurity and resilience in the global financial system, protecting financial institutions and the people they serve. Headquartered in the U.S., the organization has offices in the U.K. and Singapore, and member financial institutions in approximately 70 countries.

Exhibiting in the Solutions Hall at Booth 15, Concentric AI will demonstrate its Deep Learning-based DSPM and data classification platform, which autonomously discovers and classifies data, identifies risk within sensitive data, and creates policies to prevent data loss caused by oversharing or inappropriate use. The Concentric Semantic Intelligence™ solution features large language models (LLMs) to accurately discover data with context and Risk Distance™ analysis to assess risk without rules or end-user assistance, helping financial organizations meet compliance requirements by discovering personally identifiable information (PII), confidential financial data, and intellectual property in unstructured and structured data.

Attendees are invited to visit Concentric AI’s Booth 15 during the Solution Hall hours of 7:30 am EDT – 6:30 pm EDT on Oct. 2, 7:30 am EDT – 4:45 pm EDT on Oct. 3, and 7:30 am EDT – 1:30 pm EDT on Oct. 4. For more information, visit the booth or schedule a meeting.

Concentric AI’s DSPM solution scans financial organizations’ data, detects sensitive or business critical content, identifies the most appropriate classification category, and automatically tags the data. Concentric AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve discovery and classification accuracy and efficiency to avoid endless regex rules and inaccurate end user labeling. In addition, Concentric AI can monitor and autonomously identify risk to financial and other data from inappropriate permissioning, wrong entitlements, risky sharing, and unauthorized access. It can automatically remediate permissions and sharing issues or leverage other security solutions and cloud APIs to quickly and continuously protect exposed data. Financial organizations benefit from operationalizing their data security program without needing large teams or the need for rules, regex and complex policy maintenance.

About Concentric AI

With Concentric AI, organizations can finally address their unmet data security needs by discovering and protecting business-critical content. Concentric AI protects intellectual property, financial data, PII/PCI content, customer data, business confidential content and more, across on-premises and cloud-based data stores, as well as messaging and communication applications. The Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence™ Data Security Posture Management solution uses deep learning and Risk Distance™ analysis to accurately categorize data, assess risk, and remediate security issues – without relying on upfront rules or complex configuration. Concentric AI is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai.

