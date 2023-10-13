Home Business Wire Conceal Partners with NobleTec: Elevating Managed IT Services with Premium Browser Security
Conceal Partners with NobleTec: Elevating Managed IT Services with Premium Browser Security

AUGUSTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#browsersecurity–Conceal, renowned for its innovative approach to browser security, proudly announces a strategic partnership with NobleTec LLC, a beacon of nobility, commitment, and exceptional customer care in IT services. With this alliance, NobleTec’s dedicated clientele will now be empowered with the enhanced browser protection of ConcealBrowse.


“We’ve always admired NobleTec’s commitment to going beyond the ordinary and offering genuine, customer-centric IT solutions. Our integration into their managed IT services suite signifies a fortified layer of web security for all users, ensuring they can confidently navigate the digital realm,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal.

Lawrence Troemel, Managing Partner and President of NobleTec LLC shared, “We’ve been diligent in our mission to provide nothing short of excellence in IT management. By integrating ConcealBrowse into our portfolio, we add an advanced browser security dimension that dovetails perfectly with our ethos of best-in-breed offerings. This partnership emphasizes our continuous dedication to delivering superior service without compromising our pursuits.”

NobleTec, having carved its identity in challenging prevailing myths in the IT sector, finds Conceal’s browser security a perfect match for its commitment to staying ahead of customer needs. As both entities prioritize transparency, dedication, and optimal customer solutions, their synergy is set to redefine managed IT service standards.

About Conceal

Conceal is at the forefront of defending against web-based attacks, using innovative technology to detect, prevent, and shield businesses and individual users from ever-evolving online threats.

ConcealBrowse operates on the principle of proactive protection. Its AI-powered intelligence engine, ConcealSherpa, runs at machine speed with virtually zero latency to identify potentially harmful webpages autonomously, stopping cyber attacks that take advantage of weaponized links. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

Lacey.brazzell@conceal.io

