Conceal Announces Partnership with Consortium

AUGUSTA, Ga.–Conceal, a leader in cybersecurity solutions with its ConcealBrowse AI-powered secure browser, today announced a strategic partnership with Consortium selling across their diverse nationwide customer base.





Although phishing and credential theft are primary techniques used by adversaries to gain initial access to victim systems in over 90% of breaches in the enterprise, these web-based attacks are difficult to defend against using traditional network and threat intelligence-based solutions due to lack of network visibility, short lifetime of phishing domains and adversaries constantly evolving their tactics to avoid detection. ConcealBrowse takes a novel approach, acting as a powerful sensor in the browser continuously assessing sites in real time to protect the user.

“Addressing the phishing vector is incredibly important, the combination of ConcealBrowse telemetry and XDR capabilities will raise the bar to help prevent adversaries from taking advantage of the human element as the starting point for their attacks,” said Nate Ungerott, CEO, Consortium Networks.

“We are honored to partner with Consortium to further our mission to secure the human element and defend organizations against web-based threats,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “With Consortium, we share a common objective to defeat attacks. The Consortium team is highly respected in the cyber community as being at the forefront of implementing effective solutions in a highly consultative manner.”

Conceal's mission is to defend organizations against web-based threats. ConcealBrowse is a private, lightweight, easy-to-deploy AI-powered browser extension that detects, prevents, and shields users from ever-evolving phishing, credential theft, and other sophisticated social engineering attacks. By securing the most vulnerable part of any organization, the human using a web browser, ConcealBrowse dramatically reduces the risk of destructive and costly cyber-attacks.

