Conceal and Carahsoft Team Up to Safeguard Students: Offering Free Browser Security for Educational Institutions Across the U.S.

Conceal Has Partnered with Carahsoft to Protect Students Online by Offering Educational Institutions in the US Up to 500 Free Student Licenses of ConcealBrowse

AUGUSTA, Ga. & RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#browsersecurity—Conceal, a pioneering AI-powered browser security solutions provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today unveiled a landmark initiative to fortify the cybersecurity infrastructure of U.S. Educational institutions. This collaboration will see the provision of up to 500 free ConcealBrowse licenses for students across the U.S., with additional discounts for schools with larger populations.





This partnership comes in the wake of alarming statistics revealed in Sophos’s “The State of Ransomware in Education 2023” report. According to the findings, a staggering 80% of lower education providers and 79% of higher education providers reported being targeted by ransomware attacks in the past year. These figures underscore the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures within the educational sector.

“Conceal has a long-standing relationship with Carahsoft and we’re both committed to securing the digital futures of students across the United States,” stated Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “Our initiative not only addresses the immediate need for enhanced browser security but also signifies our long-term commitment to the safety and well-being of students in the digital age.”

“This new initiative with Conceal and our reseller partners underscores our dedication to protecting students from cyber-attacks,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “The distribution of ConcealBrowse licenses to students is a testament to our joint mission of creating a safer online environment for educational pursuits.”

The free licenses of ConcealBrowse offer a proactive defense mechanism against a spectrum of web-based threats, including phishing, credential theft, and advanced social engineering attacks. Furthermore, offering schools the ability for content blocking to prevent certain sites from being reached (i.e., Gambling, Adult, Violence, etc.). By integrating Conceal’s AI-powered browser security technology, students and educational institutions can navigate the web securely, mitigating the risk of potentially devastating cyber-attacks.

To register for free ConcealBrowse student licenses, educational institutions can visit the dedicated registration page here. The registration process is streamlined to ensure that schools and students can quickly gain access to ConcealBrowse, thereby reinforcing their online defenses as swiftly as possible. This initiative is open to all educational institutions within the United States, subject to eligibility and verification by Conceal and Carahsoft.

Conceal’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s Education contracts including Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC)-MC15-04, VASCUPP Contract #UVA1482501 and additional Federal, State and Local Government contracts. For more information, contact the Conceal team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 and Conceal@carahsoft.com.

About Conceal

Conceal’s mission is to defend organizations against web-based threats. ConcealBrowse is a private, lightweight, easy-to-deploy AI-powered browser extension that detects, prevents, and shields users from ever-evolving phishing, credential theft, and other sophisticated social engineering attacks. By securing the most vulnerable part of any organization, the human using a web browser, ConcealBrowse dramatically reduces the risk of destructive and costly cyber-attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/conceal-browse/

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contacts

Mary Lange



(703) 230-7434



PR@carahsoft.com