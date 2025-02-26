Comtech Unveils New ELEVATE 2.0 Multi-Orbit SATCOM Platform for Global Customers

ELEVATE 2.0 delivers new advancements to connect people across the globe using the best available SATCOM networks across all orbits

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CMTL #5G--February 26, 2025-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“Comtech” or the “Company”), a global communications technology leader, today announced the launch of the Company’s new ELEVATE 2.0 multi-orbit satellite communications (“SATCOM”) platform.

Built on the Company’s field-proven, multi-orbit Very Small Aperture Terminal (“VSAT”) products and nearly 60 years of experience developing innovative SATCOM ground systems for global customers, Comtech’s ELEVATE 2.0 is designed to connect people across the globe with the best available networks on all SATCOM orbits in a single low Size Weight and Power (“SWaP”) platform.

“Our ELEVATE 2.0 platform provides users with a new software-defined, scalable, and adaptable ground infrastructure needed to meet the always-on connectivity demands of governments, communities, and businesses around the world,” said Daniel Gizinski, President of Comtech’s Space and Satellite Communications Segment. “We are already seeing strong customer demand for ELEVATE 2.0 and recently secured a strategically significant contract for the new platform from a commercial customer in the Asia Pacific region.”

Designed from the ground up as a software-defined network architecture, ELEVATE 2.0 leverages the best of the Company’s existing VSAT platforms and integrates new capabilities to meet customer demands for a solution that can deliver global connectivity by easily roaming across the best available networks, whether over Very High Throughput Satellites (“V-HTS”), Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) constellations, Geostationary Earth Orbit (“GEO”) networks, or any other constellation with a single low SWaP platform. Other operational advantages for customers include:

Disaggregated Architecture: ELEVATE 2.0 provides a disaggregated architecture which comprises very low-cost wideband hardware processor at the teleport and centralized packet processing in software at a data center—offering extensive scalability and unique flexibility options for new and existing SATCOM constellations across all orbital regimes.

For more information Comtech’s ELEVATE 2.0 platform, please visit our webpage: https://comtech.com/capability/comtech-elevate-2-0/.

