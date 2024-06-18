Home Business Wire Comtech to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Announces New $222.0...
Comtech to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Announces New $222.0 Million Credit Facility

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMTL #PublicSafety–June 17, 2024– Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“the Company”) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2024 results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.


At 8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, John Ratigan, Comtech’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Michael Bondi, Comtech’s Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2024 results, operations, refinancing and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at the investor relations section of the Comtech website at www.comtech.com. Alternatively, investors can access the conference call by dialing (800) 267-6316 (domestic) or (203) 518-9783 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (888) 566-0152 or (402) 220-9186 through Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

