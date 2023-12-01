Comtech to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results on December 7, 2023

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMTL #5G–December 1, 2023– Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 7, 2023.





At 5:00 p.m. ET that day, Ken Peterman, Comtech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2024 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at the investor relations section of the Comtech web site at www.comtech.com. Alternatively, investors can access the conference call by dialing (800) 579-2543 (domestic) or (785) 424-1789 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (888) 219-1269 or (402) 220-4945 through Thursday, December 21, 2023.

