Comtech To Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oct. 31, 2024– Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced that it will be hosting an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 operating results. Individuals can access the conference call by dialing (800) 267-6316 (primary) or (203) 518-9783 (alternate) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks by dialing (888) 225-1190 or (402) 220-4971. A live webcast of the call will also be available at comtech.com/investors/.





About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 911 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Contacts

Investor Relations

Maria Ceriello



631-962-7115



Maria.Ceriello@comtech.com