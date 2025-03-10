Comtech Secures $26 Million in Sole Source Contracts from L3Harris to Advance Next-Generation Protected SATCOM Programs

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CMTL #5G--Mar. 10, 2025-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“Comtech” or the “Company”), a global communications technology leader, announced today that L3Harris awarded the Company multiple sole source follow on contracts valued in excess of $26 million. These contracts facilitate the delivery of Comtech designed and manufactured modem technologies supporting the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army Anti-Jam Modem (“A3M”). A3Ms are at the forefront of providing cutting-edge anti-jam satellite communications (“SATCOM”) capabilities to military personnel across diverse operational environments and geographies.

Under the terms of these contracts, Comtech will supply modem technologies that will be integrated into A3M. Comtech’s A3M technologies are meticulously engineered to deliver software-defined, secure, and resilient anti-jam SATCOM capabilities for U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army platforms operating around the world.

“These strategic awards further establish Comtech as a leading provider of A3M technologies that will support critical protected U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army SATCOM programs,” said Ken Traub President and CEO of Comtech. “As demand grows for our next generation A3M technologies, this contract vehicle will allow the Department of Defense (“DoD”) to increase production order requests for A3M modems for years to come.”

“These awards also demonstrate the unique value of our modem technologies, the trust of our DoD partners, and Comtech’s proven expertise designing, developing, and deploying next-generation SATCOM modems and related systems for the DoD and commercial partners,” said Daniel Gizinski, President of Comtech’s Satellite & Space Communication Segment.

A3M leverages advanced protected tactical waveforms and complies with multiple U.S. Government and commercial standards. The jam-resistant modems also support the Protected Anti-jam Tactical Satellite ecosystem, including operations over the Wideband Global Satellites as well as emerging Protected Tactical Satellites.

Comtech’s portfolio of defense solutions and services, including those provided under these contracts, are uniquely positioned to deliver capabilities needed to enhance Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control operations. The Company has an extensive track record of developing and deploying customized, interoperable, robust, and resilient communications systems for all branches of the DoD and coalition forces.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of satellite and space communications technologies; terrestrial and wireless network solutions; Next Generation 911 (NG911) and emergency services; and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Through its culture of innovation and employee empowerment, Comtech leverages its global presence and decades of technology leadership and experience to create some of the world’s most innovative solutions for mission-critical communications. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

