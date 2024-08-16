Comtech Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Chandler, AZ

Arizona Governor, Chandler Mayor, and Local Leaders to Attend August 16 Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate the Relocation of Comtech’s Headquarters to Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMTL #5G–Aug. 16, 2024– Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) (the “Company”), a global technology leader, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Melville, NY to Chandler, AZ. Comtech’s new corporate headquarters in Chandler boasts approximately 150,000 square feet of state-of-the-art office, engineering and manufacturing space that is designed to enhance operations, improve collaboration and accelerate the delivery of new technologies, systems and services to a variety of customers across global markets.





The decision to relocate Comtech’s headquarters to Chandler, first disclosed in March 2024, is rooted in the Company’s continued commitment to optimizing its corporate infrastructure and enhancing Comtech’s culture of innovation. The City of Chandler is already home to several of Comtech’s largest customers and provides easy access to a leading technology corridor that is renowned for yielding the talent needed to develop and execute the Company’s vision, which is centered on delivering trusted and resilient communications solutions to commercial and government customers across the globe.

“Chandler has established itself as a leading technology corridor in the United States,” said John Ratigan, Interim CEO of Comtech. “We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Arizona and excited to benefit from the City of Chandler’s continued commitment to innovation. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the Company, and our new headquarters will play a central role in helping Comtech deliver new resilient, network agnostic, software-defined communications capabilities to some of the world’s most demanding customers, including the Department of Defense (“DoD”).”

To mark the milestone, the company will host a formal ribbon cutting ceremony today with Arizona Governor, Katie Hobbs, Chandler Mayor, Kevin Hartke, and other Arizona business and community leaders. While Comtech started welcoming employees to its new Chandler office in 2023, the Company has had a presence in Arizona and served local commercial, defense and government customers for over 25 years.

“Today marks a momentous day for Arizona as we welcome Comtech, a leading global technology company, to its new home in Chandler,” said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. “Comtech’s Chandler headquarters will bring enhanced economic growth opportunities and highlights Arizona’s attractive business environment and reputation as a top hub for innovation and technology. We are proud to support Comtech in their new chapter and look forward to supporting Comtech’s success in Arizona.”

The technologies, solutions and services developed at Comtech’s Chandler headquarters currently serve a variety of commercial and government customers, including the U.S. government, the DoD, humanitarian agencies, satellite service providers, some of the nation’s largest cellular carriers, cruise lines, and emergency response agencies, among others. New offerings being developed at Comtech’s Chandler headquarters are designed to expand access to new connectivity services; connect the end users in some of the world’s most challenging geographic regions; and empower customers with new, integrated communications capabilities that can significantly enhance decision making capabilities when seconds matter most.

“I am thrilled that Comtech has chosen Chandler as the site for their new global headquarters,” said U.S. Representative Greg Stanton. “The investment Comtech is making in our community underscores the potential they see in our workforce, our infrastructure, and our economic climate. With over 50 years of technology leadership across global satellite, space, terrestrial, and wireless markets, Comtech is uniquely positioned to lead the way in connecting the unconnected and empowering the world with new technologies and services.”

Comtech is committed to continuing to enhance the Chandler community through local partnerships, strategic sponsorships and workforce development programs. Over the past two years, a variety of Arizona students participated in the Company’s summer internship program. In February, in partnership with the Society of Women Engineers at Arizona State University, Comtech sponsored and participated in the annual Chandler Innovation Fair. Last October, the Chandler Chamber of Commerce recognized Comtech as one of the Top 100 businesses in the city. And in March 2023, Comtech hosted its first-ever EXCHANGE event, an educational series inspiring woman of all ages to pursue STEAM career fields, in Chandler.

“We are excited to join Comtech in celebrating their new global headquarters in Chandler,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “Publicly traded headquarters do not relocate often, but we have found that Chandler’s robust talent pipeline and pro-business operating environment make a compelling case for corporate decision makers. Comtech adds to a growing list of headquarters that have landed in Chandler over the last few years. It has been a real pleasure working with the Comtech team during this process and we look forward to building a strong partnership in the years to come.”

As Comtech’s presence in Arizona continues to grow, the Company is currently hiring for a variety of Chandler-based positions. If you are interested in joining Comtech, please visit the careers page of the Company’s website for more information.

To learn more about the Company’s new Chandler, Arizona headquarters, please visit: https://comtech-ssd.hs-sites.com/az24

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Comtech) is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

