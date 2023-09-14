Comtech Launches Network Agnostic Dynamic Cloud Platform for Satellite Providers

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMTL #5G–September 14, 2023 — Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today its Dynamic Cloud Platform (DCP) is now available for commercial and government satellite service providers in U.S. and international markets.





Comtech’s DCP will enable traditionally disparate satellite systems and ground station infrastructures to be easily integrated, creating a new path to introduce cloud-based applications, waveforms, and services. The company’s DCP is designed to be infrastructure, cloud, and application agnostic—allowing satellite customers to easily orchestrate, integrate, and manage a wide variety of applications, waveforms, and services across private, public, and hybrid cloud-based networks.

“We have proven and extensive experience integrating a variety of 5G technologies levering Comtech’s DCP for a number of terrestrial and wireless customers, including tier-1 mobile network operators,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “Now, our DCP is expanding into the satellite and space market—opening the door for commercial and government customers to integrate new network agnostic waveforms and applications that will help usher in a new era of ubiquitous, smart-enabled connectivity.”

Comtech is conducting trials and initial testing that will enable multiple satellite-based waveforms to be deployed using DCP across different cloud-based infrastructures. As part of the launch, Comtech’s DCP now offers a unique satellite-based software development kit to allow for the integration of virtualized ground stations and other applications across cloud networks. Comtech is also offering professional services to assist satellite customers with the integration of new applications on its DCP.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

