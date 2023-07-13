Comtech Awarded $30 Million Troposcatter Contract to Support US Army Communications

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Comtech’s Troposcatter Systems to Enhance U.S. Army BLOS Communications Across All Domains


MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMTL #5G–July 13, 2023– Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that the company was recently awarded a $30 million contract from Fairwinds Technologies, LLC to provide Comtech’s next-generation Troposcatter Family of Systems (FOS) in support of U.S. Army tactical communications.

Under this contract, Comtech will provide its leading software-defined Troposcatter FOS to enhance U.S. Army Beyond-Line-of-Site (BLOS) communications capabilities across all domains. With the most deployed Troposcatter communications systems in the world, Comtech’s feature rich FOS can be seamlessly integrated with other communications systems to provide the U.S. Army with integrated, resilient, and flexible network architectures that can be used to significantly enhance the situational awareness picture in nearly every environment.

“This award further demonstrates Comtech’s global leadership in turnkey Troposcatter communications technologies as well as the value of our battle-proven FOS, which can deliver robust, high capacity BLOS capabilities when and where they matter most,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “Through this award, we believe Comtech will become the leading provider of next-generation Troposcatter systems for the U.S. Army.”

Comtech’s portfolio of defense and security technologies, including its next-generation Troposcatter FOS, are designed to deliver the integrated communications capabilities needed to enhance Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) operations. Comtech has extensive experience developing and deploying customized, interoperable, robust, and resilient communications systems and services for all branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as coalition forces.

Comtech’s Troposcatter FOS are squarely positioned to support military operations, disaster response situations, emergency communications restoration events, and other government and commercial applications. With software defined technologies embedded at the core, Comtech’s Troposcatter systems can continuously evolve over time to meet emerging government and commercial use cases as well as support future smart-enabled networks across a variety of global markets and geographies.

Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Fairwinds Technologies designs and integrates communications, networking, and information technology solutions to serve defense and civilian agencies around the world.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

