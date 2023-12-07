Home Business Wire Comtech Announces Results for its First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 and Provides...
Comtech Announces Results for its First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 and Provides Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Targets

Q1 Consolidated Net Sales Up 2.1% Sequentially to $151.9 Million

Q1 Consolidated Operating Income Up 86.2% Sequentially to $2.1 Million

Q1 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $18.4 Million, or 12.1% of Consolidated Net Sales

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMTL #5G–December 7, 2023– Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results and provided its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial targets in a letter to shareholders which is now posted to the Investor Relations section of Comtech’s website.


Investors are invited to access the first quarter fiscal 2024 shareholder letter at its web site at comtech.com/investors/. A copy of the letter will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K.

Comtech also intends to host a previously scheduled earnings conference call at 5:00PM ET today. Individuals can access the conference call by dialing (800) 579-2543 (domestic) or (785) 424-1789 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks by dialing (888) 219-1269 or (402) 220-4945. A live webcast of the call is also available at comtech.com/investors/.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward- looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Maria Ceriello

investors@comtech.com

