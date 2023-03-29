Computing Hardware Expert Georgios Konstadinidis Joins proteanTecs Advisory Board

A 30-year industry veteran, Georgios Konstadinidis will provide strategic support as the company ramps market adoption of its system health and performance monitoring solutions

HAIFA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced today that Georgios Konstadinidis has joined its Advisory Board. A high performance computing (HPC) and AI hardware design expert, Georgios will offer his deep technical expertise to the company.





Currently a HPC and AI hardware design consultant, Georgios was a principal hardware engineer at Google from 2017 to 2022. Prior to that, he was a senior hardware architect at Oracle and Sun Microsystems. Georgios is highly experienced in technology strategy, physical design and custom circuit methodology, IC and systems reliability, CAD, power management architectures, IP evaluation, silicon bring-up, and the productization of numerous HPC CPUs and ML (TPU) systems.

Georgios served as a member of the digital technical committee of ISSCC, as Guest Editor of JSSC, as Communications Chair of the IRPS committee and as a TPC member of the IEDM Systems and Circuit Reliability sub-committee. Georgios has authored numerous IEEE publications, is co-author of the “Clocking in Modern VLSI Systems” book, and has 15 patents in HPC design issued, and several pending. Georgios received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the Technical University of Berlin, Germany and earned his B.Sc. in Physics and M.Sc. in Electronics from the Aristoteles University Thessaloniki, Greece.

“proteanTecs is carving out a clear path in the industry, and I am eager to contribute to their continued success,” said proteanTecs’ newly appointed advisory board member, Georgios Konstadinidis. “The company’s novel monitoring solutions come at a pivotal moment as advanced electronics and functionality requirements increase in complexity and scale, driving the need for a deep-tech and multi-disciplinary approach.”

Georgios Konstadinidis joins the existing advisory board members Raanan Gewirtzman, Dr. J.W. McPherson, David Perlmutter, Amir Faintuch, Christian Klinger and Mark Potter. proteanTecs’ advisory board is comprised of business leaders across the semiconductor, datacenter and automotive industries who offer strategic insight and guidance to the proteanTecs’ leadership team.

“Our advisory board members have each achieved success in their respective industries, and Georgios adds exceptional technical knowledge in solving challenges related to the HPC and AI markets,” said Shai Cohen, proteanTecs co-founder and CEO. “I am confident that Georgios will play an integral role in propelling our vision forward.”

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company’s deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

