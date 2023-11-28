Computerworld Names Dine Brands Global to 2024 List of Best Places to Work in IT

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foundry’s Computerworld names Dine Brands Global as a 2024 Best Places to Work in IT, ranking No. 11 among small organizations. This award recognizes the top organizations that provide great benefits, a diverse work environment, and opportunities for advancement. This marks a milestone moment in Dine’s continued effort to provide world-class experiences for corporate team members.









“We are honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in IT. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and innovative workplace where team members thrive,” says Justin Skelton, senior vice president and chief information officer at Dine Brands Global. “We believe in empowering our IT team to drive technological excellence, and this recognition is a testament to their expertise, dedication, and the collaborative spirit that defines Dine’s unique culture.”

As one of the world’s largest full-service dining companies, Dine has established itself as an industry leader in workplace culture. Over the past year, Dine has implemented a new Parent Transition Program, rolled out an interactive Total Rewards Dashboard, and continues to emphasize and invest in its Team Member Resource Groups. Since 2019, Dine has tripled its investment in technology and continues to make smart investments that meets the needs of restaurant guests, franchisees and their restaurant teams, and Dine corporate team members.

“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year’s winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams.” said Rob O’Regan, Global Director, Content Strategy at Foundry. “These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment.”

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of September 30, 2023, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 18 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry’s Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (www.computerworld.com (http://www.computerworld.com)), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com (http://www.foundryco.com).

