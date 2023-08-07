Home Business Wire Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) Consortium Takes the Stage at Flash Memory Summit...
Business Wire

Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) Consortium Takes the Stage at Flash Memory Summit (FMS) 2023 in Santa Clara

di Business Wire

Consortium representatives will highlight CXL technology in various sessions during the show.


BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) Consortium, an industry standards body developing and promoting an open coherent interconnect, will provide an update on CXL technology, highlight updates to the Consortium’s Compliance and Interoperability Program, and showcase CXL technology demo videos in the SNIA Open Standards Pavilion (booth #725) at FMS 2023.

FMS is taking place August 7 – 10 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA and attendees are encouraged to attend the CXL Consortium’s pre-conference seminar Monday, August 7, from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm PT in Room 210. CXL Consortium Technical Task Force Co-Chair, Mahesh Wagh, will provide a deep dive into the CXL 1.1, 2.0 and 3.0 specifications and explore memory pooling and sharing enhancements. Finally, CXL Consortium representatives will discuss use cases for CXL technology and the expanded capabilities the technology allows.

Contact press@computeexpresslink.org to schedule a meeting with CXL Consortium representatives at the event.

What:

CXL Consortium at FMS 2023 — register here

 

Who:

CXL Consortium will have a kiosk in the SNIA Open Standards Pavilion booth #725

Pre-conference seminar: Introduction to CXL
  • Monday, August 7, from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm PT
  • Room 210

 

Presentation: Compute Express Link (CXL) 3.0: Enhancements to memory pooling and sharing
  • Tuesday, August 8, from 8:30 – 9:35 am PT
  • Ballroom G

 

Panel presentation: Compute Express Link (CXL) Device Ecosystem and Usage Models
  • Thursday, August 10, from 12:10 – 1:15 pm PT
  • Ballroom B 

 

Where:

Santa Clara Convention Center

Santa Clara, CA

 

When:

Monday, August 7 – Pre-conference sessions at 8:30 am PT

Tuesday, August 8 – Thursday, August 10

Exhibit show floor hours:
  • 3:00 – 7:00 pm PT – Tuesday, August 8
  • 12:00 – 7:00 pm PT – Wednesday, August 9
  • 10:00 am – 2:30 pm PT – Thursday, August 10

About the CXL™ Consortium

The CXL Consortium is an industry standards body dedicated to advancing Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) technology. CXL is a high-speed interconnect offering coherency and memory semantics using high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity between the host processor and devices such as accelerators, memory buffers, and smart I/O devices. For more information or to join, visit www.computeexpresslink.org.

Contacts

Elza Wong

Nereus

+1 503.680.9170

press@computeexpresslink.org

Articoli correlati

Babylon In Discussions of New Strategic Alternatives for its Businesses

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babylon Holdings Limited (OTC Pink: BBLNF) (“Babylon”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) today announced that the...
Continua a leggere

Quantum-Si Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced financial results...
Continua a leggere

Sidus Space to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on August 15th at 9:00 a.m. ET

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php