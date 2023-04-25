Compucom’s Expertise Cultivating Hybrid Digital Work Experiences Debuts in National Broadcasts

Corporate profile video airs as part of Viewpoint Project hosted by Dennis Quaid

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compucom, a leading IT managed services and technology provider, debuted its national profile piece on public broadcast stations nationwide this month. Post pandemic, the overall employee digital work experience has taken center stage. The segments highlight the importance technology and companies like Compucom play in improving employee engagement and productivity.

Viewpoint Project specializes in short-form public television stories, each highlighting specific industries and topics around the world. Each Viewpoint Project show spotlights industry professionals and groundbreaking organizations as featured content providers.

“We are pleased to partner with the Viewpoint Project to highlight the importance technology plays in today’s digital workplace experience,” said Heather Lockhart, Compucom CMO. “This unique, documentary-style approach and distribution on public broadcast stations aligns with our bold, forward-thinking national brand.”

The Compucom segment features a 5-minute profile that is airing on public broadcast stations in all 50 states reaching more than 60 million households, and a 30-second promotional piece that airs during a wide spectrum of national cable newscasts.

In a OnePoll survey on behalf of Compucom last fall, almost 9 out of 10 employees working for enterprises noted they’d be happier and more productive if they had the right technology. Two-thirds of employees surveyed noted they’d seek other employment if they don’t have the ability to work remotely.

Compucom is a leader in cultivating digital work experiences for the five generations in today’s workforce. The company identifies, harnesses, and manages digital workplace technologies that are secure, readily available, and functional for end users and ensures the employee is supported along the way.

“Because tech plays a central role in this new hybrid work environment, the winners will be those companies that provide a better digital employee experience boosting overall employee engagement and productivity,” Lockhart said. “Our singular focus is to connect the dots between hybrid work and the technology workers need with the support they deserve.”

Compucom is a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business distribution platform, which includes world class supply chain and distribution operations. Compucom has 6,500 dedicated professionals, manages more than 9 million devices globally and serves around enterprise clients in the United States and Canada. Compucom provides end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace. For more information, visit compucom.com.

