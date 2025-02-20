Compound Planning Adds Tax Filing to Client Dashboard, Streamlining How Advisors Manage Wealth

New tax filing services give clients and advisors a seamless way to manage investments, taxes, and more in a single place.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compound Planning, the digital family office reimagining wealth management, makes tax season easier with fully integrated tax filing and planning services. Powered by april, the new tax filing options let clients manage their taxes directly from the Compound dashboard—whether they choose self-service or a guided digital experience through april, or full-service tax filing with a vetted CPA partner.

Tax filing has historically been a fragmented process disconnected from broader financial planning, forcing clients to pursue standalone tax services. Compound is changing that by embedding tax solutions directly into its wealth management platform, ensuring clients can manage every aspect of their financial lives from one location.

"We’re obsessed with making wealth management seamless—giving clients and advisors everything they need in one place," said Christian Haigh, Co-Founder and CEO of Compound Planning. "Launching this new tax integration with april is another step toward that vision, making financial planning more intuitive while giving our advisors better insights to serve clients at a higher level."

Tax Filing Options for Every Client

Whether a client has a single W2 or needs help managing rental income, equity compensation, private foundations, or multiple legal entities, Compound now offers options for every level of tax complexity. Clients can choose from three service levels based on their specific needs—ranging from self-service filing to full-service support.

"Having worked as a CPA for nearly 20 years and coming from a very traditional accounting and banking background, I’ve seen firsthand how fragmented tax planning and preparation can be," said Kristin Carter, Head of Tax Advisory at Compound Planning. "By integrating tax filing directly into Compound’s dashboard and offering a range of tax compliance solutions, we now have options for every client at competitive prices."

Clients who opt for professional tax assistance can choose a guided experience that combines the convenience of a modern digital platform with the confidence of a tax professional filing on their behalf. Those needing more personalized support are matched with a vetted CPA partner based on their specific needs, with oversight from Compound’s in-house tax and advisory teams.

"Tax season shouldn’t be a disconnected, stressful process," said Nelson Arnous, Head of Product at Compound Planning. "By embedding tax services directly into our platform, clients can handle filings in a familiar, trusted environment—without ever leaving Compound."

Learn more about Compound Planning’s new tax filing services here.

About Compound Planning:

Compound Planning is a digital family office and tech-enabled RIA that manages more than $2.8 billion for high-net-worth entrepreneurs, professionals, families, and retirees. The firm is reimagining wealth management for successful next-generation advisors – offering modern technology and institutional support tailored to their practice and built for growth.

For more information about Compound Planning’s approach to wealth management, visit compoundplanning.com.

Disclosure:

Atomi Financial Group, Inc. dba Compound Planning (“Compound Planning”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser based out of New York. The content of this material is general market commentary and/or is the personal opinion of the author or speaker which does not necessarily reflect the firm’s views or opinions. It is not legal, tax, or investment advice or any professional advice nor is it a solicitation to engage in a securities transaction. The achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, recognition by publications, media, or other organizations, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results or satisfaction if Compound Planning is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Compound Planning’s total assets under management (AUM) and number of advisors referenced in this announcement are as of 12/31/2024.

Compound Planning has service arrangements with April Tax Solutions, Inc. (“April”), TrackCPA (“Track”) and WhyBlu which are unaffiliated tax preparation firms. Compound Planning may earn a fee for coordinating the tax filing process. This arrangement creates a potential conflict of interest which is mitigated by the disclosure of fees earned by Compound and by informing its clients they can opt-out of the service offering and engage other firms or service providers for their tax filing needs.

