Comporium Invests More Than $1,750,000 Expanding Fiber Network in Rural Lancaster County

274 Rural Addresses North of Buford Gain Access to Gigabit Broadband Speeds

LANCASTER, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#comporiumiscommunity–Hundreds of residents in northeastern Lancaster County can now take advantage of Comporium’s fiber-based services. During 2023, the company continued its work to upgrade its network in rural areas of the county. These most recent upgrades give customers in the area north of Buford access to internet speeds up to one gigabit per second.





The completed projects required over $1,750,000 of investment and will improve the quality of life for 274 homes and businesses. Comporium combined its own private investment with state grant funds to complete this project. This approach ensures that the company can reach the maximum number of addresses with its state-of-the-art network.

Areas included in this project include:

Stacks Rd. – from Tabernacle Rd. to Wildcat Creek,

Tabernacle Rd. – from Buford High School to Ringling Rd.,

Camp Creek Rd. – from Campbell Lake Rd. to Daystar Rd., and

most of Willie Usher Rd. and sections of Cannery Rd.

Comporium continues to work with state and federal agencies to find ways to upgrade service to rural customers. Recent upgrades were the result of American Rescue Plan Act and Rural Broadband grants. These were made possible through funding from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and administered by the South Carolina Broadband Office within the Office of Regulatory Staff.

Comporium participates in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. This federal program allows eligible homes to get a $30 discount off regular monthly rates for internet. This participation is a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the community. At the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Comporium provided service at no charge to hundreds of student households when schools were closed for public health reasons, and continues to offer internet, voice, security, and video services with a variety of subscription options intended to suit every user’s needs.

Residents and businesses in Lancaster County may place an order and schedule installation appointments through Comporium’s website at www.comporium.com.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems, and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies which offer business solutions, managed services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

Contacts

Matthew Dosch



Comporium



803-326-7287



matt.dosch@comporium.com