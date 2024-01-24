Home Business Wire Comporium Connects More Homes to Fiber Network in Rural Lancaster County With...
Comporium Connects More Homes to Fiber Network in Rural Lancaster County With $475,000 Investment

79 Addresses in the West Unity and Riverside Areas Gain Access to Gigabit Broadband Speeds

LANCASTER, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#comporiumiscommunity–Dozens of residents in two very rural parts of Lancaster County recently gained access to Comporium’s fiber-based services. As the company continued its upgrades to its network in rural areas of the county it brought these addresses online during the final weeks of 2023. These most recent improvements gave customers along the state line access to internet speeds up to one gigabit per second. It also included a small pocket of addresses further west along Riverside Rd.


The completed projects required over $475,000 of investment and will improve the quality of life for 79 homes and businesses. Comporium combined its own private investment with state grant funds to complete this project. This approach ensured that the company could reach the maximum number of addresses with its state-of-the-art network.

“Our partnership with the South Carolina Broadband Office continues to allow us to reach these really rural addresses,” stated Comporium Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Dosch. “Serving these addresses with our fiber optic network means that we can provide customers with our fastest internet speeds. We are now rolling out 2Gbps services in select fiber areas and plan to make 5Gbps available in the coming months.”

Comporium continues to work with state and federal agencies to find ways to upgrade service to rural customers. Recent upgrades were the result of American Rescue Plan Act and Rural Broadband grants. These were made possible through funding from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and administered by the South Carolina Broadband Office within the Office of Regulatory Staff.

Residents and businesses in Lancaster County may place an order and schedule installation appointments through Comporium’s website at www.comporium.com.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems, and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies which offer business solutions, managed services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

Contacts

Matthew Dosch

Comporium

803-326-7287

matt.dosch@comporium.com

