Comporium Brings Multi-Gigabit Broadband Speeds to Additional York County Homes

186 Addresses in Western York County Connected with $778,000 Investment

ROCK HILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#comporiumiscommunity–186 homes and businesses in two rural areas of western York County are gaining access to Comporium’s fiber-based multi-Gigabit services. The company has spent the past few months extending its fiber optic network into the Timbers neighborhood of York and to addresses around Bate Harvey Rd. in Clover. Comporium constructed more than 8 miles of fiber optic network to serve these addresses. This project provides customers the ability to access internet speeds of up to five Gigabits per second.





The completed projects required nearly $778,000 of investment and will greatly improve the quality of life for these homes and businesses. Comporium combined its own private investment with state-issued funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to complete this project. This approach ensures that the company can reach the maximum number of addresses with its state-of-the-art network.

“Our partnership with the South Carolina Broadband Office continues to allow us to reach these very rural addresses,” stated Comporium Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Matthew Dosch. “Serving these addresses with our fiber optic network means that we can provide customers with our fastest internet speeds, including two and five Gbps offerings.”

Comporium continues to work with state and federal agencies to find ways to upgrade service to more rural customers. Recent upgrades were the result of American Rescue Plan Act and Rural Broadband grants. These were made possible through funding from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and administered by the South Carolina Broadband Office within the Office of Regulatory Staff.

Residents and businesses in York County may place an order and schedule installation appointments through Comporium’s website at www.comporium.com.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems, and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies which offer business solutions, managed services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

Contacts

Matthew Dosch



Comporium



803-326-7287



matt.dosch@comporium.com